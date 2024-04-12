What To Watch On OTT This Weekend? Here’s A List Of New Films And Web Series
From 'Premalu' to 'Amar Singh Chamkila', check out the latest movies and shows to add to your OTT watchlist.
The mid-April weekend has quite a few releases on different video streaming platforms such as JioCinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar and Zee5 among others.
Name the genre and there is an upcoming release scheduled on one of these OTT platforms to make the weekend entertaining. Here’s the complete list of new shows and movies that one can add to their watchlist on OTT platforms.
1. 'Premalu'
This Malayalam romantic comedy released in theatres on February 9 and was one of the highest-grossing films in the Malayalam industry. The rom-com revolves around a protagonist, who is confused about his life and career. Watch the film to discover whether he finds his true love and a career that he is passionate about.
"Get set for #PREMALU â¨ from today.#Premalu streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.#PremaluOnHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarTamil" pic.twitter.com/oe7EhIEOKR— Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) April 11, 2024
The movie features Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, and Mathew Thomas. Girish A.D. is the director and writer of the movie and Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran are the producers.
Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: April 12
2. ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’
This biographical drama depicts the journey of iconic Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. He witnessed a meteoric rise and found unexpected success, but his life was tragically cut short when he was shot dead at the age of 27.
AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA @NetflixIndia @netflix pic.twitter.com/46JRBvAgi9— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2024
Punjabi movie star-singer Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra features as Chamkila’s wife and singing partner, Amarjot.
It is directed by Imtiaz Ali while maestro AR Rahman has scored the music and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 12
3. ‘Fallout’
This is an American drama series that shows how Lucy, a young woman, steps into a dangerous wasteland in search of her father. Will she be able to overcome the unexpected challenges in her journey?
You are now entering the Wasteland. Remember, safety first! pic.twitter.com/MoUvOLl50v— FALLOUTâ¡ï¸ (@falloutonprime) April 11, 2024
Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, and Walton Goggins are part of the cast.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 12
4. ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’
This is a true story inspired by a day-long plane hijacking. Two hijackers hijack a flight with 43 passengers, co-pilots, and the crew for more than 24 hours. Will the crew and co-pilots outwit the hijackers?
Mónica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Angela Cano, Enrique Carriazo, Marcela Benjumea, Johan Rivera, and Carlos Manuel Vesga, among others, feature in the series.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
5. ‘Heartbreak High (Season 2)’
The Australian teen drama is about students at Sydney’s Hartley High where they discover different aspects of life, from friendships to growing up. While Season 1 is about different hookups and their consequences, the upcoming Season 2 portrays the school as the lowest-ranking in the district.
HEARTBREAK HIGH SEASON 2— Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2024
The SLTs have to face the Puriteens, a group that encourages abstinence, and the CUMLORDS, against woke culture.
The series features Ayesha Madon, Asher Yasbincek, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, and Will McDonald.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 11
6. ‘Stolen’
This film is based on the novel 'Stolen' written by award-winning author Ann-Helén Laestadius. This movie is an adaption and portrays a woman’s struggle to secure her heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise and climate change harms lives.
What will happen when modern ideas are challenged against deep-rooted traditions?
Elin Kristina Oskal, Martin Wallström, Lars-Ánte Wasara, Ida Persson Labba, Pávva Pittja, Ingahilda Tapio, Magnus Kuhmunen, Simon Issát Marainen, Niilá Omma and Anne Lajla Westerfjell Kalstad are a part of the movie.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 12
Apart from these, the following movies and series are scheduled to be released:
‘What Jennifer Did’ (Netflix; April 10)
‘Gaami’ (Zee5; April 12)