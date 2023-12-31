What To Watch On Netflix In January 2024? Check List Of New Movies And Web Series
From the Killer Soup to Lift, check out the upcoming new shows and movies coming to Netflix.
Streaming giant Netflix has released the list of new shows and movies coming to the platform in the upcoming month of January 2024.
One of the most awaited web series that will release in January is 'Killer Soup', starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma. Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur's romance drama 'Hi Nanna' will also make its streaming debut on Netflix next month.
Take a look at everything that is coming to Netflix in January 2024.
Netflix New Releases January 2024
Killer Soup
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey of 'Udta Punjab' and 'Sonchiriya' fame, the comedy crime-drama is loosely inspired by a news headline and serves up a 'tantalising blend of intrigue and dark humour'.
It follows Swathi Shetty (Konkana), an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar (Bajpayee), with her lover, Umesh (also played by Bajpayee).
But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues, the official synopsis read.
Chaubey, who also serves as a co-writer and showrunner on the series, said his goal was to offer an 'exceptional' crime thriller show that is laced with humour.
The show was announced in 2022 and was previously titled “Soup”.
'Killer Soup' will release on January 11.
A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qk61GwJhuX— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2023
Hi Nanna
Directed by Shouryuv, the Telugu movie was released in theatres on December 7 to positive reviews.
'Hi Nanna' followed the story of a doting father, Viraj (Nani), and his six-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna). Their lives alter when a mysterious woman, Yashna (Thakur) befriends them and empathises with their past.
The film also featured Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi and Viraj Ashwin in pivotal roles. It will release on Netflix on January 4.
Love is in the air, and so is our excitement â¤ï¸ð— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2023
Join @NameisNani and #MrunalThakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna.
Hi Nanna, streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix. ð¨âð©âð§#HiNannaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/zTy8cY7jnX
You Are What You Eat- A Twin Experiment
Most people are clueless and unaware of what they eat and how their dietary patterns impact their biology. Everyone’s body reacts differently to a particular food. This scientific experiment will help people understand whether it is about the genes or the greens they eat.
In this documentary on Netflix, identical twins switch their lifestyles and diets for eight weeks. This is an exceptional scientific experiment where the twins discover how a specific food influences their bodies.
Release Date: January 1
Society Of The Snow
This drama revolves around a plane crash in a distant location in the Andes where all survivors unite to be each other’s hope to find their way back home. The struggle to survive all odds takes a new turn with each passing phase.
The movie features Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, Diego Vegezzi, Fenando Contigiani García, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero, Rafael Federman, and Valentino Alonso.
Release Date: January 4
This is a story about friendship and survival. Society Of The Snow, directed by J. A. Bayona and chosen to represent Spain at the 2024 OscarsÂ®, premieres in cinemas in December and on Netflix January 4. pic.twitter.com/Sp7e4E838l— Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2023
Lift
In 'Lift', a master thief and his crew team up to commit an international heist at 40,000 feet mid-air. Their target is $500 million in gold stored in a vault on a passenger plane. This midair heist will launch on Netflix against the 'Dallas Cowboys'.
The movie stars Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in leading roles.
Release Date: January 12
Stealing gold or stealing Hart, this gang is prepared.#Lift coming to Netflix on January 12 pic.twitter.com/ns4lo7Xidb— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 6, 2023
The Kitchen
Set in the year 2040, this sci-fi drama is based in dystopian London. With all forms of social housing eliminated, only a community called 'The Kitchen' survives. The film revolves around the stories of Izi, a resident of 'The Kitchen', and 12-year-old Benji. The film marks Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya's much-anticipated directorial debut.
The cast comprises Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr., Ian Wright, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, BackRoad Gee, Rasaq Kukoyi, Reuben 'Trizzy' Nyamah, Henry Lawfull, and Alan Asaad.
Release Date: January 19
In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits.— Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2023
The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, premieres January 19. pic.twitter.com/GuG1OntsMa
Check what else coming to Netflix in this January.
SERIES:
Fool Me Once - January 1
The Brothers Sun - January 4
Gyeongseong Creature: Part 2 - January 5
The Trust: A Game of Greed - January 10
Boy Swallows Universe - January 11
Champion - January 11
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 - January 19
Queer Eye: Season 8 - January 24
Griselda: January 25
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
MOVIES:
Society of the Snow - January 4
Good Gried - January 5
Lift - January 12
The Kitchen - January
