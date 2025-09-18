What Is The 'I Can't Make It Fit/Never Mind, I Got It' Trend Taking Over X?
The viral X meme jokes about the site’s tricky banner crop, starting with "I can't make it fit" and ending with a funny or surprising header image.
An old meme trend is making waves on X (formerly Twitter) again, turning one of the platform's most frustrating design quirks into a source of amusement for users. Let's find out how the "I can’t make it fit / Never mind, I got it" trend has gone viral, garnering the attention of social media users.
How The Meme Works
The X trend involves users attempting to fit awkward images into the site's oddly sized header. It has gone viral this week. The popular posts usually follow the line, "I can’t make it fit / Never mind, I got it" or "Never mind, I figured it out."
It begins when someone shares a screenshot of their profile, highlighting the big, tricky banner at the top. The first post usually says, "I can’t make it fit."
That's followed by a second post, usually quoting the first, which simply says, "Never mind, I got it."
Followers then get curious, wondering if the user has fixed the crop problem. But when they check the profile, the "solution" is almost always a joke, like a stretched photo, a silly Photoshop, or an unrelated image, such as a bin or a random meme character. The surprise reveal is what makes the trend funny.
Where It Came From
While it's currently all over X, the idea isn’t new. According to Know Your Meme, the format can be traced back to 2019, when a couple struggled to fit their picture into the header space. Other users quickly piled on with over-the-top edits and silly images and the concept became a recurring internet joke whenever people wanted to poke fun at the platform’s peculiar layout.
Why It Is Back In The Spotlight
The trend’s humour lies in the “curiosity gap” it creates, as people can’t resist clicking to see what unexpected image now fills the header.
Why It Has Gone Viral
Part of the fun comes from a shared frustration, as anyone who’s tried to upload a perfectly cropped banner knows how hard it is. The meme turns that annoyance into a game, tempting people to create their own funny versions.
Here Are Some Of The Posts On The Viral Trend
nvm, figured it out. https://t.co/7oM9eWMt0p— Out of Context Iga ÅwiÄ tek (@SwiatekOOC) September 17, 2025