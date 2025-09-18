What Is The 'I Can't Make It Fit/Never Mind, I Got It' Trend Taking Over X?

The X trend involves users attempting to fit awkward images into the site's oddly sized header. It has gone viral this week. The popular posts usually follow the line, "I can’t make it fit / Never mind, I got it" or "Never mind, I figured it out."

It begins when someone shares a screenshot of their profile, highlighting the big, tricky banner at the top. The first post usually says, "I can’t make it fit."

That's followed by a second post, usually quoting the first, which simply says, "Never mind, I got it."

Followers then get curious, wondering if the user has fixed the crop problem. But when they check the profile, the "solution" is almost always a joke, like a stretched photo, a silly Photoshop, or an unrelated image, such as a bin or a random meme character. The surprise reveal is what makes the trend funny.