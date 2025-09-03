What Is The 9-9-6 Rule In Work Culture And Why Are Tech CEOs Endorsing It?

The 9-9-6 rule refers to a work schedule where employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Common in certain tech circles, especially startups, the approach emphasises extreme productivity and long hours.

While critics have panned this model for its poor work-life balance and burnout fears, many tech CEOs continue to champion it.

Gupta, who has drawn the attention of the US tech industry for his success at the age of 23, staunchly advocates a 14-hour workday. "The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6, lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs," he told The San Francisco Standard.

Gupta is not alone in believing in the benefits of this culture. Guo, 30, the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire, also made similar remarks last week. While speaking to CNBC during an interview, the Scale AI founder said that 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. is still "work-life balance" for her.

"9 a.m. to 9 p.m., to me, that's still work-life balance. At 9 p.m., you can go to dinner with your friends. You don't need to sleep from nine to nine. That's ridiculous…," she remarked.

According to Guo, a 90-hour work week is "important" if someone wants to get their company "off the ground". But to be clear, her advice is limited to founders and not employees.

On the other hand, Gupta has emphasised that he does not support work-life balance. At his San Francisco startup, staff are expected to work 12–14 hours daily. However, the founder also highlighted that the pressure comes with higher pay packages and benefits.

“Recently I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life balance, typical workdays start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 p.m., often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays,” Gupta had posted on X in 2024, drawing criticism for creating an unhealthy work environment.

He has openly remarked in the past that Greptile is not the place for candidates looking for work-life balance.