What Is 'Temple'? Device Worn By Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Sparks Curiosity Online
Deepinder Goyal said that Temple measured blood flow in the brain and could help individuals live longer.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has cleared the air about the small silver device he has often been spotted wearing at his temple. Goyal appeared on the Raj Shamani podcast recently, where he discussed his entrepreneurship journey in detail and doubled down on his support for the 10-minute delivery concept.
Goyal also talked about his interest in aging, longevity and health, including a device called Temple, which he wears on the side of his head.
Speaking to Raj Shamani, Deepinder Goyal said that Temple measures blood flow in the brain. The specialised health-tech device was first teased by the Zomato founder a few months ago.
Deepinder Goyal On Temple
The entrepreneur said that the device can measure blood flow in the brain in a similar manner as a “miniaturised” MRI. Goyal explained that doing activities to keep the “brain flow up” will help individuals feel better and stay healthier over time.
The Zomato boss had explained in November that the device was linked to the Gravity Aging Hypothesis, proposing that gravity lowers blood flow to the brain, contributing to aging. He had explained that he had been using Temple for a year, adding that the device could be an "important wearable” that the world needs. “Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for aging, longevity as well as cognition. So this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Aging Hypothesis turns out to be wrong,” Goyal wrote in response to a post.
As of now, the device is a research prototype, and not a consumer product. There are no details available about the potential release date of Temple. In December, Goyal had dropped an Instagram post to tease the device and said it was “getting there.”
In November, Goyal had announced a $25 million fund to support research in human aging and biological health. He also said that his personal, self-funded health and wellness project, Continue Research, had been looking into why people age.
The entrepreneur, however, had to issue an apology for his Gravity Aging Hypothesis, adding that he had “miscommunicated" the key aspects of the theory. "I tried to compress years of research and thinking into a dramatic social media reveal. That made the hypothesis sound absolute and commercial – while it’s really not. I apologise. This is me taking a slower, cleaner shot at explaining GAH, without oversimplifying it," Goyal said.
I did not explain the Gravity Aging Hypothesis (GAH) well, the first time.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2025
I brought my consumer internet brain into a deep scientific field and I miscommunicated. I tried to compress years of research and thinking into a dramatic social media reveal.
That made the hypothesisâ¦ pic.twitter.com/I4dq0XkTPg
Deepinder Goyal Rejects Criticism Of 10-minute Delivery
On the podcast, Goyal rejected accusations of exploiting delivery workers and explained how the 10-minute delivery idea actually works. He clarified that customers can only see the timer when the product’s delivery and not the gig workers. The comments came just days after he had issued a lengthy statement on the gig economy, post a strike by gig workers on December 31.
“Our delivery partners are not given any fixed timeline that they must deliver the food by a certain time. 10 minutes is not enabled through us asking people to drive fast; 10 minutes is enabled by density of stores. They are just so close to you. Delhi NCR has about 400 plus Blinkit stores,” he added.