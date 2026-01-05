What Is 'Temple'? Device Worn By Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Sparks Curiosity Online

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has cleared the air about the small silver device he has often been spotted wearing at his temple. Goyal appeared on the Raj Shamani podcast recently, where he discussed his entrepreneurship journey in detail and doubled down on his support for the 10-minute delivery concept.

Goyal also talked about his interest in aging, longevity and health, including a device called Temple, which he wears on the side of his head.

Speaking to Raj Shamani, Deepinder Goyal said that Temple measures blood flow in the brain. The specialised health-tech device was first teased by the Zomato founder a few months ago.