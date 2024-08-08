What Is Pilonidal Sinus? UPSC Aspirant Treated For WW II-Era Condition In Delhi

Dr Tarun Mittal from the Department of Laparoscopic and Laser Surgery said the condition likely developed because the student used to sit for hours of study on library chairs. He subsequently began experiencing a painful swelling in his buttock cleft.

The condition worsened, with increasing pus discharge and unbearable pain that eventually left him bedridden. "Considering his condition, an endoscopic pilonidal sinus tract ablation surgery was decided so that he could recover quickly and get back to his studies as soon as possible," Dr Mittal said.