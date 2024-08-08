What Is Pilonidal Sinus? UPSC Aspirant Treated For WW II-Era Condition In Delhi
Here's what pilonidal sinus is, causes, symptoms and treatment available.
A 21-year-old UPSC aspirant, who is preparing for his exam, was diagnosed with pilonidal sinus and is being treated at a private hospital in New Delhi. Pilonidal sinus is a painful condition, which was first identified during World War II. Know more about the condition, its causes, symptoms and treatment available.
What Is Pilonidal Sinus
A pilonidal sinus is a painful condition involving recurring pus formation near the tailbone due to the collection of broken hair in a cavity below the skin, also known as Jeepers Bottom. It was first described during World War II in soldiers, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said in a statement.
Pilonidal Sinus Causes
Several factors are believed to contribute to pilonidal sinus. Some are as follows:
Hair: Loose or ingrown hair in the area can become embedded in the skin, causing irritation and inflammation.
Prolonged Sitting: Activities that involve prolonged sitting, such as driving or long-haul flights, can increase friction in the area, pushing hair into the skin.
Hormonal Changes: Pilonidal sinuses commonly appear after puberty, suggesting that hormonal changes during this period may play a role in their development.
Obesity: This problem is more likely to occur in people who are obese.
Genetics: There seems to be a familial tendency for developing pilonidal sinuses.
Pilonidal Sinus Symptoms
According to Ni Direct, UK government services, pilonidal sinus symptoms are:
The most common symptom is pain at the top of the buttocks.
A tender lump under the skin.
Redness of the skin.
Pus draining from the sinus – the pus usually smells unpleasant.
Blood draining from the sinus.
High temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above, although this is uncommon.
Pilonidal Sinus Treatment
Pilonidal sinus treatment options vary depending on the severity of the condition. Here are some ways how pilonidal sinus can be treated, as reported by NHS, UK:
Paracetamol and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are prescribed to help reduce pain and swelling.
Minor operation to drain pus from sinus: Incision and drainage.
Surgery to remove sinus (wound left open).
Surgery to remove sinus (wound closed).
Endoscopic ablation for a pilonidal sinus.
How The UPSC Aspirant Was Treated
Dr Tarun Mittal from the Department of Laparoscopic and Laser Surgery said the condition likely developed because the student used to sit for hours of study on library chairs. He subsequently began experiencing a painful swelling in his buttock cleft.
The condition worsened, with increasing pus discharge and unbearable pain that eventually left him bedridden. "Considering his condition, an endoscopic pilonidal sinus tract ablation surgery was decided so that he could recover quickly and get back to his studies as soon as possible," Dr Mittal said.
During the procedure, an endoscope is introduced into the sinus tract to thoroughly inspect and remove the hair. The entire tract is then cauterised to remove remaining debris.
The latest minimally invasive endoscopic technique has revolutionised patient recovery and comfort, allowing patients to walk immediately post-operation, he added.
