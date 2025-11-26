What Is Naia Island? The Ultra-Luxury Zone Linked To Lakshmi Mittal’s Reported Relocation

At the centre of recent discussions is Mittal’s reported acquisition of property on Naia Island, a carefully created private island positioned just off Dubai’s Jumeirah coastline. It is designed especially with the ultra-wealthy in mind and has quickly set itself apart by offering a high level of privacy and exclusivity. The concept of the island is defined by its low-density layout, allowing space and openness to take precedence over skyscraper living. There is also an ultra-exclusive hospitality element: the first Cheval Blanc Maison in the region, operated under LVMH. It will bring hotel-grade services right into the private spheres of its residents, the TOI report adds.

Naia Island’s limited number of branded homes and estate plots means each residence is built with direct private beach access. The entire masterplan relies on low-rise architecture to preserve uninterrupted sea views and sightlines towards Dubai’s well-known landmarks. For those who enjoy maritime living, a private marina with dedicated yacht berths is integral to the project.

Naia Island aims to merge seclusion, natural beauty and high-end living, with full completion expected around 2029.

Mittal’s upcoming home on Naia Island is set to be a bespoke property positioned on expansive plots measuring between 21,000 and 48,000-plus square feet, according to an Economic Times report. Villa prices on the island reportedly begin at around AED 45 million (about Rs 109.3 crore). Prospective buyers are required to file an Expression of Interest, adhere to a phased payment schedule and cover a 4% Dubai Land Department charge, with the purchase granting eligibility for a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, the ET report mentioned.