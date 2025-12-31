What Is Meningitis? Ex-Australia Cricketer Damien Martyn In Induced Coma After Diagnosis
Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has been admitted to hospital and placed in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis. The 54-year-old reportedly fell ill on Boxing Day and was rushed to a hospital in Queensland, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis. According to family sources cited by The Guardian, his condition remains serious.
Martyn is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most gifted batters. Over a career spanning from 1992 to 2006, he played 67 Tests and amassed 4,406 runs at an average of 46.37. Among his most memorable performances is his unbeaten 88 in the 2003 World Cup final, scored despite a broken finger, which played a big role in Australia’s victory over India.
What Is Meningitis?
Meningitis is a serious medical condition involving inflammation of the membranes and fluid that surround the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges. According to the Mayo Clinic, this inflammation usually causes symptoms like a severe headache, high fever and a stiff neck.
If not treated promptly, meningitis can become life-threatening. It may lead to sepsis, permanent brain or nerve damage and, in severe cases, death. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that meningitis can be infectious or non-infectious, carries a high risk of fatality and long-term complications, and always requires urgent medical attention.
A range of organisms can trigger the disease, including bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi. Injuries, certain medications and cancers also account for a smaller number of cases. Among all forms, bacterial meningitis is considered the most dangerous. It progresses quickly, is life-threatening and often leaves lasting health problems in survivors.
Meningitis can affect anyone, anywhere. The likelihood of infection depends on factors such as age, immune strength, living conditions and geographic location. The specific pathogen involved often varies based on these factors.
Transmission routes differ depending on the organism. Most bacteria responsible for meningitis live in the nose and throat and spread through respiratory droplets or throat secretions, making close contact one of the primary drivers of infection.
Meningitis: Signs And Symptoms
The symptoms of meningitis vary depending on what caused the infection, how rapidly it develops, the extent of brain involvement and whether serious complications, such as sepsis, are present.
Common warning signs include high fever, a stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and confusion or changes in mental state. In more severe cases, patients may experience seizures, limb weakness, neurological deficits or even slip into a coma.
When To See A Doctor
Immediate medical attention is important if someone shows symptoms of meningitis. Warning signs include a persistent high fever, a severe headache that does not go away, confusion, vomiting and a stiff neck. These symptoms should never be ignored, as bacterial meningitis can be fatal within days without prompt antibiotic treatment. Any delay in seeking care not only increases the risk of death but also raises the likelihood of long-term brain damage and other lasting complications.