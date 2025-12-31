What Is Meningitis? Ex-Australia Cricketer Damien Martyn In Induced Coma After Diagnosis

Meningitis is a serious medical condition involving inflammation of the membranes and fluid that surround the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges. According to the Mayo Clinic, this inflammation usually causes symptoms like a severe headache, high fever and a stiff neck.

If not treated promptly, meningitis can become life-threatening. It may lead to sepsis, permanent brain or nerve damage and, in severe cases, death. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that meningitis can be infectious or non-infectious, carries a high risk of fatality and long-term complications, and always requires urgent medical attention.

A range of organisms can trigger the disease, including bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi. Injuries, certain medications and cancers also account for a smaller number of cases. Among all forms, bacterial meningitis is considered the most dangerous. It progresses quickly, is life-threatening and often leaves lasting health problems in survivors.

Meningitis can affect anyone, anywhere. The likelihood of infection depends on factors such as age, immune strength, living conditions and geographic location. The specific pathogen involved often varies based on these factors.

Transmission routes differ depending on the organism. Most bacteria responsible for meningitis live in the nose and throat and spread through respiratory droplets or throat secretions, making close contact one of the primary drivers of infection.