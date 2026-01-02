What Is Gen Z’s Bhajan Clubbing? Here’s All You Need To Know

For years, India’s Gen Z has been boxed into a familiar stereotype: distracted, nightlife-obsessed, addicted to social media validation and indifferent to anything beyond parties. But a visible shift across urban India is beginning to tell a different story. In various cities, a new cultural phenomenon is redefining collective social experiences for young Indians. It is called bhajan clubbing.

Instead of crowded pubs and dance floors, young people are now gathering in social spaces to chant, sing and sway to devotional music.