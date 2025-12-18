What Is 'G RAM G' Bill? Full Form Of Legislation Replacing MNREGA And Why Is It Trending?
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the G RAM G Bill, 2025, which officially replaces the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
If you have noticed 'G RAM G' high on Google search today, it's because netizens are intrigued about the law replacing MGNREGA, or the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the G RAM G Bill, 2025, which officially replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA.
The legislation, among other reasons, is also being opposed for its name VB G RAM G.
The Opposition vehemently marked its dissent as it alleged that the renaming is an attempt to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name. The Congress has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s gestures of paying homage to the Father of the Nation are "hollow", while also calling it a political move to erase the legacy of the previous UPA-era landmark law.
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has, however, responded to the eight-hour discussion on the VB-G RAM G Bill, asserting that the Modi government was ensuring that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were upheld through various initiatives taken by it.
ALSO READ
VB–G RAM G Bill To Replace MGNREGA: All You Need To Know About Funding Pattern And Other Proposed Changes
What Is G RAM G Full Form
The G RAM G acronym stands for Guarantee for Rozgar And Mission (Gramin). It is often referred to as the VB-G RAM G, which means Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Mission Gramin.
This new mission is designed to align rural employment with the government’s "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision for a developed India.
According to the bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.
Another key change under the new legislation is how the financial burden of the employment guarantee will be divided. Earlier, the weight of expenses was primarily borne by the central government, with states carrying roughly 10% of the burden.
Under MGNREGA, the Centre took care of 100% of the wage costs and 75% of the material costs, but the new VB-G RAM G tweaks the ratio of responsibility and mandates a 60:40 spend share pattern for most states.
Within six months from the date of commencement of the VB-G RAM G Act, states will have to make a scheme consistent with the provisions of the new law.