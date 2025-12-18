What Is 'G RAM G' Bill? Full Form Of Legislation Replacing MNREGA And Why Is It Trending?

If you have noticed 'G RAM G' high on Google search today, it's because netizens are intrigued about the law replacing MGNREGA, or the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the G RAM G Bill, 2025, which officially replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA.

The legislation, among other reasons, is also being opposed for its name VB G RAM G.

The Opposition vehemently marked its dissent as it alleged that the renaming is an attempt to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name. The Congress has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s gestures of paying homage to the Father of the Nation are "hollow", while also calling it a political move to erase the legacy of the previous UPA-era landmark law.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has, however, responded to the eight-hour discussion on the VB-G RAM G Bill, asserting that the Modi government was ensuring that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were upheld through various initiatives taken by it.