What Is Bengaluru's 'Grocery Rave'? Dance And Shopping For Rs 2,499 Leaves Internet Divided

Bengaluru has seen its fair share of events, but a supermarket rave might just take the cake. Foodstories Bangalore, a premium grocery store in the city, recently announced a "Grocery Rave" that promises a mix of shopping, food tasting and grooving, all within the aisles of its store.

The tickets are priced at Rs 2,499, though attendees receive Rs 2,000 back as in-store credit to offset their purchases. Organisers termed the event a community gathering, but the idea has divided users sharply on social media platforms.