What Is ALS? Canadian Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49 From Neurological Disorder
Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. In August last year, the actor marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis in a post on Instagram.
Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for roles in 'Star Trek: Discovery' and Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' died on Saturday, his family announced in a post on his verified Instagram account. Mitchell, aged 49 passed away due to complications from ALS.
"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the family's statement said.
"For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," it added.
What Is ALS?
According to the information on the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke's website, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), formerly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurological disorder that affects motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing.
As motor neurons degenerate and die, they stop sending messages to the muscles, which causes the muscles to weaken, start to twitch (fasciculations), and waste away (atrophy). Eventually, in people with ALS, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control voluntary movements such as walking, talking, chewing and other functions, as well as breathing. ALS is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time.
Symptoms Of ALS
The early symptoms include:
Muscle twitches in arms, legs, shoulders, or tongue
Muscle cramps
Stiff and tight muscles
Weakness in arms, legs, or neck
Speech difficulties such as slurring or sounding nasal
Trouble chewing or swallowing
As ALS advances, muscle weakness spreads, affecting various parts of the body. People with ALS may encounter challenges in everyday tasks like chewing, swallowing, and speaking. The disease can also lead to constipation and difficulties in maintaining weight.
Unfortunately, as ALS progresses, individuals may lose the ability to stand, walk, or even breathe independently. While there is no cure for ALS currently, some medications can help manage symptoms and, in some cases, extend survival. However, the majority of individuals with ALS face respiratory failure within three to five years from the onset of symptoms.