What Is ALS? Canadian Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49 From Neurological Disorder

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for roles in 'Star Trek: Discovery' and Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' died on Saturday, his family announced in a post on his verified Instagram account. Mitchell, aged 49 passed away due to complications from ALS.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the family's statement said.

"For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," it added.