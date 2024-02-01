What Is Alopecia Areata? 'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart's Diagnosed With The Condition
Alopecia areata can affect anyone, but it is more prevalent in those who are in their 20s and 30s.
In a recent revelation, popular American actor Lili Reinhart, best known for her role in the drama series 'Riverdale', shared her battle with alopecia areata.
The Hollywood Reporter said the star was undergoing red light therapy for the condition, following her diagnosis during what she said was a challenging time as she battled a major depressive episode.
What is Alopecia Areata?
Alopecia Areata is a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. Typically affecting the head and face, this condition can cause hair to fall out in coin-sized patches. The National Institute of Health notes that though the exact cause is unknown, it mainly involves the structures in the skin responsible for hair growth.
Unpredictable Condition
The course of alopecia areata is unpredictable, varying from person to person. Some individuals experience hair loss throughout their lives, while others may only face symptoms for a limited period. Recovery is also inconsistent, with some witnessing hair regrowth, while others continue to grapple with the issue.
Who Is At Risk Of Alopecia Areata?
Alopecia areata can affect anyone, but it is more prevalent in those who are in their 20s and 30s. In children under 10, the condition tends to be more extensive and progressive. Those with autoimmune diseases like psoriasis, thyroid disease, or vitiligo, as well as individuals with allergic conditions such as hay fever, are more susceptible to alopecia areata.
Alopecia Areata: Symptoms And Effects
While the primary impact of alopecia areata is on hair, some cases may also involve changes in nails. It is important to note that individuals with this condition are usually healthy and may not experience any other symptoms.