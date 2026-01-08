Western Railway To Cancel Over 250 Trains This Weekend For Kandivali-Borivali 6th Line Work: Check Full List

According to a press release by Western Railway, a major block will take place on the night of Jan. 9-10 for the insertion and dismantling of points at Kandivali. The Up Fast line will be blocked from 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 to 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 10. Similarly, the Down Fast line will be blocked from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m on Jan. 10.

Another block is scheduled for Jan. 10-11 night on the Down Fast line between Kandivali and Malad. This will affect the Up and Down Fast lines from 1 a.m to 6:30 a.m on Jan. 11, and the Up Slow line from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m on Jan. 11.