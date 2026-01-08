Western Railway To Cancel Over 250 Trains This Weekend For Kandivali-Borivali 6th Line Work: Check Full List

Business NewsTrendingWestern Railway To Cancel Over 250 Trains This Weekend For Kandivali-Borivali 6th Line Work: Check Full List
Western Railway will suspend over 250 trains this weekend to carry out crucial work on the Kandivali-Borivali 6th line project.

08 Jan 2026, 10:56 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Western Railway Trains Cancelled
The major block forms part of a 30-day schedule that began on the night of Dec. 20-21, 2025, and will continue till Jan. 18. (Photographer: Mahima Paul/NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Western Railway has announced cancellation of over 250 trains this weekend to facilitate work on construction of a sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali. The major block forms part of a 30-day schedule that began on the night of Dec. 20-21, 2025, and will continue till Jan. 18.

Night Blocks On These Dates

According to a press release by Western Railway, a major block will take place on the night of Jan. 9-10 for the insertion and dismantling of points at Kandivali. The Up Fast line will be blocked from 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 to 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 10. Similarly, the Down Fast line will be blocked from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m on Jan. 10.

Another block is scheduled for Jan. 10-11 night on the Down Fast line between Kandivali and Malad. This will affect the Up and Down Fast lines from 1 a.m to 6:30 a.m on Jan. 11, and the Up Slow line from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m on Jan. 11.

Impact On Suburban And Express Services

Due to the above blocks, along with the suspension of the fifth line and speed restrictions, several suburban trains will be cancelled. Some Mail as well as Express trains will face rescheduling or short termination / origination.

Short Termination

Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Express on Jan. 10 will terminate at Vasai Road.

Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express on Jan. 10 will also terminate at Vasai Road.

Short Origination:

Train No. 19417 Borivali – Ahmedabad Express on Jan. 11 will originate from Vasai Road.

Train No. 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express on Jan. 11 will also originate from Vasai Road.

Rescheduled Trains:

Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad – Dadar Express on Jan. 10 will be regulated by 20 minutes enroute.

Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Express on Jan. 10 will depart at 12:35 p.m.

Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express on Jan. 11 will depart at 6:10 a.m.

Train No. 22921 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Express on Jan. 11 will depart at 6:10 a.m.

Suburban Train Cancellations

Passengers using suburban services should note that on Jan. 10, a total of 101 trains will be affected, with 50 Up trains and 51 Down trains cancelled. On Jan. 11, 153 trains will be impacted, including 79 Up trains and 74 Down trains.

Full List:

