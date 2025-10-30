Went For Lunch, Came Back To Receive Layoff News: Amazon Software Engineer Discusses 'Plan B' | Watch

A clip shared by New York-based Amazon engineer, Abir Bhattacharjee, detailing how he came to know about the company's massive layoffs has gone viral. In the clip on social media, Abir is seen speaking with another person, casually sharing the moment he realised what was coming.

“I had lunch at 4 p.m. I knew this was layoff week. Everyone knew,” he said in the Instagram video shared on Monday evening. Abir explained that he was deploying a big update to production, which was related to the customer-facing stage.

After a quick lunch, he returned to his desk when his coworker asked him if he had “seen it”.

“I thought production had broken,” Abir said. But his coworker looked worried for another reason. That’s when Abir learned that Amazon was planning to lay off 30,000 employees.

“That’s how I knew it was happening tomorrow,” the tech influencer, who has nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram, said. His video has garnered more than 50,000 likes so far.

Following this, the other person in the video mentions the company is also planning to lay off 6,00,000 factory workers in 2028. He then suggests Abir could join the factory floor then.