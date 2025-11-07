Watch: YouTuber Recreates Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Plane Stunt And Netizens Are Impressed

YouTuber Michelle Khare has left netizens in awe after recreating one of the most daring stunts in Hollywood history. The American content creator, known for her physically demanding challenges, attempted the iconic scene from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, in which Tom Cruise hangs from a C-130 military aircraft during takeoff.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel as part of the Challenge Accepted docuseries, Khare can be seen holding onto the door of a flying C-130 at 600 metres above ground, with only a safety rope to maintain her balance.

Khare documented her preparations, the logistical challenges and the final execution of the stunt. According to reports, she is the first to successfully replicate the famous stunt ever. “If I have to convince Tom Cruise to do a stunt with me, I have to prove myself by recreating one of his biggest,” she said in the video.

To replicate Cruise’s scene, Khare used a C-130 military aircraft, similar to the one used during Cruise’s original training.