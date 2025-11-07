Watch: YouTuber Recreates Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Plane Stunt And Netizens Are Impressed
American YouTuber Michelle Khare left viewers stunned by fearlessly recreating Tom Cruise’s iconic Mission: Impossible plane stunt.
YouTuber Michelle Khare has left netizens in awe after recreating one of the most daring stunts in Hollywood history. The American content creator, known for her physically demanding challenges, attempted the iconic scene from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, in which Tom Cruise hangs from a C-130 military aircraft during takeoff.
In a video shared on her YouTube channel as part of the Challenge Accepted docuseries, Khare can be seen holding onto the door of a flying C-130 at 600 metres above ground, with only a safety rope to maintain her balance.
Khare documented her preparations, the logistical challenges and the final execution of the stunt. According to reports, she is the first to successfully replicate the famous stunt ever. “If I have to convince Tom Cruise to do a stunt with me, I have to prove myself by recreating one of his biggest,” she said in the video.
To replicate Cruise’s scene, Khare used a C-130 military aircraft, similar to the one used during Cruise’s original training.
The video has already garnered massive engagement on YouTube, with many viewers admiring Khare’s daring attempt.
One viewer commented, “She isn’t just YouTube's own daredevil, she’s at this point the definition of bravery,” praising Michelle for redefining courage.
“Anyone else start crying when she was coming down for the landing? So unbelievably proud of you, Michelle, that was incredibly inspiring to watch,” read another comment.
A fan reflected, “This made me cry because this just shows no matter what you’re afraid of, it’s always worth a risk and reaching your dream.”
One young viewer shared, “This is how I want to live my life! I’m a 15-year-old girl planning to join the Air Force. This Challenge Accepted series has pushed me to do the things I’m afraid of. Thank you, Michelle!!”
A passionate fan exclaimed, “You absolute legend. Seriously, with every video, you’re pushing yourself and what it means to be a YouTuber. Goosebumps,” celebrating her dedication and the way she elevates the standards of content creation.
“I literally silently sobbed and heaved as you landed. So proud, girl. So proud. Goosebumps. You’re not even real!” wrote a viewer, expressing an overwhelming mix of awe, emotional connection and disbelief at Michelle’s feat.
Months Of Rigorous Training
The stunt involved speeds of around 150 mph, or 240 kmph. While Khare used a safety harness, she did not wear a parachute, helmet, or goggles, as these were deemed unsuitable for this particular feat.
In contrast to the invisible safety gear in the film, Khare's setup was very much real while still making sure safety precautions were taken. Weeks of intensive training went into the attempt. Khare practised in wind tunnels, strengthened her upper body and neck, and received coaching from professional stunt experts. Her aim was not only to perform the stunt but also to provide viewers with insight into the discipline, preparation and physical resilience required to pull off such action sequences.