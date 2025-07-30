WATCH: Viral Visuals As Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan And US
The quake is one of the strongest in decades, according to Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.
A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, leading to a Tsunami alert. Heavy waves reaching up to 4 metres struck the coasts of Japan and Russia. Meanwhile, several videos have emerged on social media, showing the extent of damage done to buildings and cars.
The massive earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the early hours of Wednesday. No reports of casualties have emerged so far. All Pacific nations including the United States and Japan are also on a high alert as tsunami waves are expected to hit them in the next few hours.
The quake is one of the strongest in decades, according to Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.
Watch: Videos Shows The Moment 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Russia's Kamchatka
Russia Earthquake Causes Tsunami Alert: Watch Monster Waves Strike Japan
Russia Today shared several videos of the earthquake, showing widespread damage to buildings. One video showed doctors in Kamchatka remaining calm as the quake struck during a surgery. The patient is reported to be safe, the news outlet said.
ALSO READ
'Prepare For Emergency': Indian Embassy Urges After Russia Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert For Japan, Hawaii
Russia Earthquake Videos
Doctors in Kamchatka kept calm during the powerful quake â and never stopped the surgery— RT (@RT_com) July 30, 2025
They stayed with the patient until the end
The patient is doing well, according to the Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/swtdBFSpm5
Dramatic Videos Show Impact of Russia Earthquake
Another video showed several whales washed ashore in Japan’s Chiba as the country remains on a high alert due to anticipated tsunami.
Some whales have washed ashore in Chiba, Japanâjust hours after the tsunami alert pic.twitter.com/Bl6PjG6GXL— RT (@RT_com) July 30, 2025
Japan Tsunami Videos
Other videos showed people crowding rooftops as they rushed to safety. Authorities have advised residents to avoid the shoreline and move to higher ground.
In another video, large waves were seen surging up a river at Kujukuri Beach, Japan.
Big waves spotted SURGING up a river at KujÅ«kuri Beach, Japan— RT (@RT_com) July 30, 2025
Stay safe, AVOID coastal areas
Evacuations continue pic.twitter.com/bDJOgpx5v3
Tsunami warning sirens blare over Hokkaido, Japan,
Tsunami warning sirens blare over Hokkaido, Japan, after one of the largest earthquakes on record strikes off the coast of Russia. pic.twitter.com/qu60YSXVik— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2025
Video Shows Roofs Collapsing As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Russia's Kamchatka
Old Videos Go Viral
Meanwhile, amid the chaos, several older videos of earlier earthquakes are also doing rounds on social media. For instance, a video from the Myanmar earthquake of March 2025 is being shared as part of the Russian quake. The deadly quake had resulted in the death of more than 140 people.
ð¨ð¨ BREAKING NEWS ð¨ð¨— Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) July 30, 2025
USGS has upgraded the earthquake to a massive 8.7 magnitude!
The powerful quake struck off the eastern coast of Russia.
There is a serious tsunami threat.
Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska are on high alert.
Story still developing...#earthquake #tsunami pic.twitter.com/RCCBgYiGER
Another video is from the 2017 landslide in Greenland, which is being recirculated.
A massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Russiaâs Kamchatka Peninsula triggering 4m high tsunami waves.— Sunanda Roy ð (@SaffronSunanda) July 30, 2025
Heavy losses in infrastructures.
Evacuations underway across Kamchatka and Japanâs eastern coast.
Worst quake in decades! #Earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/zaE9bCwe86
Estimated Tsunami Timings For Hawaii, California, Washington
According to the US Geological Survey, the Russian earthquake was centered 119 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 19.3 km. The agency has also recorded strong aftershocks of 6.9 magnitude and more such incidents are expected ahead.
In the US, west coast states such as California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska as well as Hawaii are on a high alert. While Alaska's western Aleutian Islands are already witnessing smaller waves crashing on its shore, the authorities have warned that Hawaii could see them at around 1:15 am ET (11:25 a.m. IST).
Southeast Alaska may see the impacts between 12:45–1:55 am ET (10:15 am-11:25 am IST). Washington and Oregon may see waves between 2:35–2:55 am ET (12:05 am-12:25 pm IST).
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit could not independently verify all the visuals used in the article.