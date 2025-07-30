WATCH: Viral Visuals As Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan And US

Business NewsTrendingWATCH: Viral Visuals As Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan And US
The quake is one of the strongest in decades, according to Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.

30 Jul 2025, 12:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Russia Earthquake Japan Tsunami

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, leading to a Tsunami alert. Heavy waves reaching up to 4 metres struck the coasts of Japan and Russia. Meanwhile, several videos have emerged on social media, showing the extent of damage done to buildings and cars.

The massive earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the early hours of Wednesday. No reports of casualties have emerged so far. All Pacific nations including the United States and Japan are also on a high alert as tsunami waves are expected to hit them in the next few hours.

Watch: Videos Shows The Moment 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Russia's Kamchatka

Russia Earthquake Causes Tsunami Alert: Watch Monster Waves Strike Japan

Russia Today shared several videos of the earthquake, showing widespread damage to buildings. One video showed doctors in Kamchatka remaining calm as the quake struck during a surgery. The patient is reported to be safe, the news outlet said.

Russia Earthquake Videos

Dramatic Videos Show Impact of Russia Earthquake

Another video showed several whales washed ashore in Japan’s Chiba as the country remains on a high alert due to anticipated tsunami.

Japan Tsunami Videos

Other videos showed people crowding rooftops as they rushed to safety. Authorities have advised residents to avoid the shoreline and move to higher ground.

In another video, large waves were seen surging up a river at Kujukuri Beach, Japan.

Tsunami warning sirens blare over Hokkaido, Japan,

Video Shows Roofs Collapsing As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Russia's Kamchatka

Old Videos Go Viral

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, several older videos of earlier earthquakes are also doing rounds on social media. For instance, a video from the Myanmar earthquake of March 2025 is being shared as part of the Russian quake. The deadly quake had resulted in the death of more than 140 people.

Another video is from the 2017 landslide in Greenland, which is being recirculated.

Estimated Tsunami Timings For Hawaii, California, Washington

According to the US Geological Survey, the Russian earthquake was centered 119 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 19.3 km. The agency has also recorded strong aftershocks of 6.9 magnitude and more such incidents are expected ahead.

In the US, west coast states such as California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska as well as Hawaii are on a high alert. While Alaska's western Aleutian Islands are already witnessing smaller waves crashing on its shore, the authorities have warned that Hawaii could see them at around 1:15 am ET (11:25 a.m. IST).

Southeast Alaska may see the impacts between 12:45–1:55 am ET (10:15 am-11:25 am IST). Washington and Oregon may see waves between 2:35–2:55 am ET (12:05 am-12:25 pm IST).

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit could not independently verify all the visuals used in the article.

