WATCH: Viral Visuals As Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan And US

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, leading to a Tsunami alert. Heavy waves reaching up to 4 metres struck the coasts of Japan and Russia. Meanwhile, several videos have emerged on social media, showing the extent of damage done to buildings and cars.

The massive earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the early hours of Wednesday. No reports of casualties have emerged so far. All Pacific nations including the United States and Japan are also on a high alert as tsunami waves are expected to hit them in the next few hours.

The quake is one of the strongest in decades, according to Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.