Watch: TTE Provides Major Hack To Get Confirmed Lower Berths In Trains For Senior Citizens

It is quite often to come across train passengers who end up getting middle or upper berths, despite being senior citizens. Amid the never-ending rush for booking lower berth seats in Indian Railways, a video of a Railway Travelling Ticket Examiner has gained significant attention on social media. The official has shared a simple and straightforward trick that boosts the chances of getting seats of their choice in trains.

The clip starts with the Railway employee mentioning how four passengers in a train were provided middle and upper berth seats, even though all of them were senior citizens.

He was asked by the travellers why they were unable to get lower berth seats, since they were senior citizens. The TTE pointed out that when four people book tickets through a single transaction, they usually end up getting upper seats even when they are eligible.

The official stated that the seat allocation algorithm of Indian Railways does prioritise lower berths for senior citizens. But this remains restricted to a selected number of people per booking.

The TTE said that people should try to book a maximum of two passengers on one ticket. Doing this will ultimately increase their chance of getting lower berths.

"If three or four people try to book together, they might not get the senior citizen benefits or the lower berths," he said. "Going forward, if you wish to avail senior citizen benefits, then try to book a maximum of two passengers at once."

In trains, lower berth seats are usually provided to elderly people, especially during the time of overnight journeys. Since these are considered safe and easily accessible, they always remain in high demand and get booked well in advance. Due to seat limitations and other factors, senior citizens end up getting middle or upper berths at the end.

The video, featuring the TTE's simple yet not very familiar booking trick, has left many impressed on social media.