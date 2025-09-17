Watch: Senator Adam Schiff, FBI Director Kash Patel Get Into Heated Argument After Epstein Questions

An argument broke out on Tuesday between US Senator Adam Schiff and FBI Director Kash Patel during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The two exchanged sharp words, leading to a heated clash that briefly disrupted the session.

It all began when Schiff, a Democratic senator from California, questioned Patel over the Justice Department’s decision to transfer Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security prison. Maxwell was closely linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

Questioning the reasoning, he asked Patel if he thought that the Americans were “stupid” to believe that this was not a politically-motivated move by the White House.

In response, Patel said: “What I am doing is protecting this country … and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you ... .We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russian Gate; on January 6. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.”

The years-long rivalry between the duo took an unprecedented turn during Tuesday's argument when Patel went on to call Schiff a “political buffoon at best.”

In response, Schiff labelled him an “internet troll.”