Watch: Senator Adam Schiff, FBI Director Kash Patel Get Into Heated Argument After Epstein Questions
The years-long rivalry between the duo took an unprecedented turn during Tuesday's argument when Patel went on to call Schiff a “political buffoon at best.”
An argument broke out on Tuesday between US Senator Adam Schiff and FBI Director Kash Patel during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The two exchanged sharp words, leading to a heated clash that briefly disrupted the session.
It all began when Schiff, a Democratic senator from California, questioned Patel over the Justice Department’s decision to transfer Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security prison. Maxwell was closely linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.
Questioning the reasoning, he asked Patel if he thought that the Americans were “stupid” to believe that this was not a politically-motivated move by the White House.
In response, Patel said: “What I am doing is protecting this country … and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you ... .We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russian Gate; on January 6. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.”
In response, Schiff labelled him an “internet troll.”
âI am combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of YOU!â
We have constantly proven YOU to be a LIAR in Russiagate, J6â¦ you are the BIGGEST FRAUD to ever sit in the U.S. Senate
You are a DISGRACE to thisâ¦ pic.twitter.com/3ObCEwLjuE
Patel appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, as he delivered his defiant testimony amid growing criticism over the FBI’s handling of the investigation into conservative youth leader Charlie Kirk’s assassination in Utah last week. Patel is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Adam Schiff and Kash Patel have a long history of political rivalry. Their feud dates back to Schiff’s tenure as chair of the House Intelligence Committee. At the time, he led the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, according to Politico.
Patel, who was then a staff on the committee, worked to “discredit” that investigation, Politico reported. Their clash resurfaced during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe. Schiff served on the committee investigating the attack. Meanwhile, Patel had publicly supported many of the rioters who were jailed.