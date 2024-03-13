WATCH: Robot Waitress Aisha Serves Ice Gola At Ahmedabad Restaurant
Known for its unique fusion of 'desi' and international cuisine, Ahmedabad now has a cafe that offers a fusion of food and technology.
Meet Aisha, a robot waitress, who serves ice golas at the Robotic Cafe. While Bengaluru, Noida, Coimbatore and Chennai already have robot-themed restaurants, this is the first one in Ahmedabad.
Local food blogger, Kartik Maheshwari, shared a glimpse of Aisha on his Instagram account showcasing the tech innovation that is creating a buzz among food enthusiasts. “Robot serving ice gola, first time in Ahmedabad. Starting from Rs 40 & worth it. Hygienic & fully automatic,” the post read.
This video instantly went viral and garnered several views and comments across different social media platforms.
The introduction of robots in the hospitality industry is to maintain hygiene and improve customer satisfaction along with efficiency. This technology is popular worldwide.
"We wanted to offer something new to our customers while ensuring hygiene and efficiency in our service. With Aisha, we have combined technology with traditional flavours to create a memorable experience for our patrons," a report in Economic Times quoted Robotic Cafe owner Aakash Gajjar as saying.
Ken Abroad, a travel vlogger, recently shared a video showcasing a robot delivering food at a hotel in Shanghai.
The caption stated, “Food delivered by a robot in China. I'm getting food delivered to my hotel room in China. This feels quite futuristic! what do you think of this? Would you like to have your food delivered by a robot?”