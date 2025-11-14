Watch: Noida Man Makes Hole In Wall Of Rs 1.5-Crore Flat With Pencil, Internet Says 'This Feels Like Cheating'
A man from Noida posted a video in which he managed to pierce a wall in his Rs 1.5 crore flat using just a wooden pencil. The clip triggered a wave of criticism and discussion online, with many questioning the safety standards and building materials used in upscale residential complexes across Delhi-NCR.
In the video posted on Instagram, the man uses a hammer to push a wooden pencil straight into the wall of what he claims is a luxury flat, exposing how fragile the structure appears to be.
In the video, he says, “This hole in the wall was made using a pencil. I placed the pencil against the wall, hit it with a hammer, and it went right in. When I first tried using a drill, and then used the pencil, the pencil went straight through the wall. It's a wooden pencil with graphite, which we used in school. That's how the house has been built, so weak that you don't even need a drill. You can make a hole in the wall just with a pencil."
The video swiftly sparked debate across social media, drawing mixed reactions. Some viewers were alarmed and raised doubts about the structural safety of modern high-rises, while others offered contrasting viewpoints.
Several users on social media suggested that the walls shown were made of AAC, or Autoclaved Aerated Concrete. They pointed out that such lightweight panels are commonly used in high-rise buildings to reduce structural load, which enhances stability and earthquake resistance.
In response, one user wrote, “How bad it feels to have been cheated, investing almost a crore at such poor infra.”
Another made fun by saying, “American technology ki building hai.” (The building is made of American technology.)
One user said, “Bhai earthquake aane par 2 pencil rakh Lena head par for your safety.” (In case of an earthquake, keep two pencils atop your head for safety.)
The video reportedly prompted officials in Noida to announce that they would review the construction quality and verify whether the project meets all building and safety standards.