Watch: Noida Man Makes Hole In Wall Of Rs 1.5-Crore Flat With Pencil, Internet Says 'This Feels Like Cheating'

A man from Noida posted a video in which he managed to pierce a wall in his Rs 1.5 crore flat using just a wooden pencil. The clip triggered a wave of criticism and discussion online, with many questioning the safety standards and building materials used in upscale residential complexes across Delhi-NCR.

In the video posted on Instagram, the man uses a hammer to push a wooden pencil straight into the wall of what he claims is a luxury flat, exposing how fragile the structure appears to be.

In the video, he says, “This hole in the wall was made using a pencil. I placed the pencil against the wall, hit it with a hammer, and it went right in. When I first tried using a drill, and then used the pencil, the pencil went straight through the wall. It's a wooden pencil with graphite, which we used in school. That's how the house has been built, so weak that you don't even need a drill. You can make a hole in the wall just with a pencil."