[WATCH] Harsh Goenka's BIG Statement On Smart Trolleys At Indian Airport Goes Viral
Apart from flight tracking at the airport, this smart trolley also guides the passengers to lounges, washrooms etc.
The Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which showcased the usage of smart trolleys at India's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
In a post on X, Goenka applauded the smart trolleys and wrote, "Amazing to see how ‘smart’ our country is getting. I have not seen these trolleys even at any developed country airports. #IncredibleIndia" [sic]
Amazing to see how âsmartâ our country is getting. I have not seen these trolleys even at any developed country airports. #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/HpmUEdz3qN— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 20, 2024
Goenka's post on X was noticed by the official X (Twitter) handle of the Hyderabad airport, who acknowledged his post and spoke about delivering the best passenger experience.
"Hey Harsh, we are all about enhancing the passenger experience, and this is just another step towards advanced technology. We are looking forward to delivering the best experience!!!", the airport authority wrote on X.
Hey Harsh, we are all about enhancing the passenger experience, and this is just another step towards advanced technology. We are looking forward to delivering the best experience!!!ð¤©— RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) February 20, 2024
This video was shared by Himanshu Sehgal on his YouTube channel after which it went viral and has been shared multiple times on various social media platforms.
What are these smart trolleys at Hyderabad airport?
In 2020, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), also known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport introduced an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart baggage trolley system for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys in real-time across the airport.
The airport claims to have become India's first airport to deploy this technology. It was reported that an entire fleet of 3,000 baggage trolleys was installed with the LoRa (Long Range) platform. This technology aims to reduce waiting times for baggage trolleys.
How to access smart trolley?
Here's how you can take the help of smart trolleys that are available at Hyderabad airport. Once you take a smart trolley, here are the steps to operate it:
Click on Start Now on the screen of the trolley.
Scan your boarding pass on the QR code.
If the scan doesn't work, click on the Find Flight option.
Check the list of flights and select your flight.
Once your flight gate number is announced, your trolley screen will notify you according to your boarding time.
Apart from flight tracking at the airport, this smart trolley also guides the passengers to lounges, washrooms etc. The trolleys are equipped with a built-in alert system that triggers a notification if they enter a designated 'no-zone' area. A message is then generated, providing the trolley's location, enabling the operations team to take prompt action to retrieve it.