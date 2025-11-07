Watch: Elon Musk Dances Alongside Robots As Tesla Shareholders Approve $1-Trillion Pay Package
Tesla CEO Elon Musk danced on stage with humanoid robots after shareholders approved his unprecedented $1 trillion pay package at the company’s annual general meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 6. According to NBC News, more than 75% of shareholders backed the pay deal. The event was attended by shareholders both in person and virtually.
Moments after the vote results were announced, Musk walked onto the stage smiling and began dancing alongside the robots. “And those bots are just dancing. They have no wires. Those are actual robots,” said Musk, as he danced a few steps along with them on stage.
Sky News Australia shared a video of Musk dancing with robots as shareholders approved the pay package.
“Other shareholder meetings are snoozefests, but ours are bangers. Look at this. This is sick,” Musk told the cheering audience.
He added, “What we're about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book.”
Shareholders Back Record Compensation Deal
The pay package ties Musk’s compensation to Tesla’s performance, including requirements to boost the company’s market value to $8.5 trillion from the current $1.5 trillion. Musk must significantly raise the electric car firm's market value over 10 years. He also must deploy one million self-driving Robotaxi vehicles into commercial service, according to the BBC.
The BBC report stated that the payout has drawn criticism, but Tesla’s board said that Musk might leave the company if the deal was not approved, saying it could not afford to lose him.
Tesla shares have risen more than 62% over the past six months. However, sales have fallen in the year since Musk aligned himself with former US President Donald Trump, a relationship that later collapsed.
Elon Musk’s Wealth
As of Nov. 7, 2025, Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of $461 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The compensation deal could potentially make him the world’s first member of the “Four Comma Club,” with a net worth of $1 trillion or more.