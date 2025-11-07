Watch: Elon Musk Dances Alongside Robots As Tesla Shareholders Approve $1-Trillion Pay Package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk danced on stage with humanoid robots after shareholders approved his unprecedented $1 trillion pay package at the company’s annual general meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 6. According to NBC News, more than 75% of shareholders backed the pay deal. The event was attended by shareholders both in person and virtually.

Moments after the vote results were announced, Musk walked onto the stage smiling and began dancing alongside the robots. “And those bots are just dancing. They have no wires. Those are actual robots,” said Musk, as he danced a few steps along with them on stage.

Sky News Australia shared a video of Musk dancing with robots as shareholders approved the pay package.