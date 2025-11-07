Business NewsTrendingWatch: Elon Musk Dances Alongside Robots As Tesla Shareholders Approve $1-Trillion Pay Package
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Elon Musk Dances Alongside Robots As Tesla Shareholders Approve $1-Trillion Pay Package

The pay package ties Musk’s compensation to Tesla’s performance, including requirements to boost the company’s market value to $8.5 trillion from the current $1.5 trillion.

07 Nov 2025, 11:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The proposed pay package would provide Elon Musk with 12 tranches of stock options attached to lofty goals such as achieving a market capitalization of $8.5 trillion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
The proposed pay package would provide Elon Musk with 12 tranches of stock options attached to lofty goals such as achieving a market capitalization of $8.5 trillion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk danced on stage with humanoid robots after shareholders approved his unprecedented $1 trillion pay package at the company’s annual general meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 6. According to NBC News, more than 75% of shareholders backed the pay deal. The event was attended by shareholders both in person and virtually.

Moments after the vote results were announced, Musk walked onto the stage smiling and began dancing alongside the robots. “And those bots are just dancing. They have no wires. Those are actual robots,” said Musk, as he danced a few steps along with them on stage.

Sky News Australia shared a video of Musk dancing with robots as shareholders approved the pay package.

ALSO READ

Elon Musk, Sam Altman Trade Fresh Barbs Over OpenAI: ‘You Stole A Non-Profit’
Opinion
Elon Musk, Sam Altman Trade Fresh Barbs Over OpenAI: ‘You Stole A Non-Profit’
Read More

“Other shareholder meetings are snoozefests, but ours are bangers. Look at this. This is sick,” Musk told the cheering audience.

He added, “What we're about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book.”

Shareholders Back Record Compensation Deal

The pay package ties Musk’s compensation to Tesla’s performance, including requirements to boost the company’s market value to $8.5 trillion from the current $1.5 trillion. Musk must significantly raise the electric car firm's market value over 10 years. He also must deploy one million self-driving Robotaxi vehicles into commercial service, according to the BBC.

The BBC report stated that the payout has drawn criticism, but Tesla’s board said that Musk might leave the company if the deal was not approved, saying it could not afford to lose him.

Tesla shares have risen more than 62% over the past six months. However, sales have fallen in the year since Musk aligned himself with former US President Donald Trump, a relationship that later collapsed.

Elon Musk’s Wealth

As of Nov. 7, 2025, Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of $461 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The compensation deal could potentially make him the world’s first member of the “Four Comma Club,” with a net worth of $1 trillion or more.

ALSO READ

Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay: What Tesla Chief Must Achieve To Become World’s First Trillionaire
Opinion
Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay: What Tesla Chief Must Achieve To Become World’s First Trillionaire
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT