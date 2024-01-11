WATCH: Bull Seeks Shelter in UP's SBI Bank Branch, Video Goes Viral
In an unusual incident, a stray bull wandered into the State Bank of India’s Shahganj branch located in the Sadar Bazar area of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Perhaps seeking refuge from the cold, the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the bull calmly positioning itself in a corner, causing a stir among bank staff and customers.
The video shows the bovine standing, while a person is heard instructing customers to maintain a safe distance. As chaos and confusion ensued, the bank's security personnel took charge. With the help of a stick, the guard successfully ushered the bull out of the bank, restoring order.
Not surprisingly, the viral video sparked hilarious comments on social media.
Bank Manager: Excuse me, sir, but we don't usually serve four legged customers. How can I assist you today?— à²®à³à²®à²°à³ à²®à³à²¤à³à²¤à²£à³à²£ (@ijnani) January 11, 2024
Bull: Just checking my moo-lah. Heard this place had a great bull market.
Bank Manager: Well, we do have financial services, but barging through the doors isn't theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ihXswQiw8F
A bull entered a SBI bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Even the animal left dejected as the cashier told him to come after lunch time ð pic.twitter.com/h13SUheA2X— Uzair Rizvi (@RizviUzair) January 10, 2024
As #Bull markets hits #SBI stocks— Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) January 11, 2024
ð hit SBI branches #Investing
pic.twitter.com/nrvbsSyzvn
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav even took a dig at the ruling BJP, suggesting the bull might have been "misguided by the BJP's false promise of Rs 15 lakh."
à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ 15 à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥, à¤µà¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤® à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/v6CsW9egBN— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 10, 2024
This incident echoes a similar occurrence last year when a video surfaced of a cow freely walking inside a clothing store in a mall in Assam’s Dhubri district. The clip showed the cow exploring the aisles as surprised staff tried to shoo it away, eventually leaving the store, perhaps to explore the rest of the mall!
Cow entered in mall, #dhubri #Assam pic.twitter.com/aS2XYd5hg1— Nitish Sarmah (@sarmah_nitish) December 30, 2022