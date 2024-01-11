WATCH: Bull Seeks Shelter in UP's SBI Bank Branch, Video Goes Viral

NDTV ProfitTrendingWATCH: Bull Seeks Shelter in UP's SBI Bank Branch, Video Goes Viral
11 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X/@krishstocks</p></div>
Source: X/@krishstocks

In an unusual incident, a stray bull wandered into the State Bank of India’s Shahganj branch located in the Sadar Bazar area of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Perhaps seeking refuge from the cold, the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the bull calmly positioning itself in a corner, causing a stir among bank staff and customers.

The video shows the bovine standing, while a person is heard instructing customers to maintain a safe distance. As chaos and confusion ensued, the bank's security personnel took charge. With the help of a stick, the guard successfully ushered the bull out of the bank, restoring order.

Not surprisingly, the viral video sparked hilarious comments on social media.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav even took a dig at the ruling BJP, suggesting the bull might have been "misguided by the BJP's false promise of Rs 15 lakh."

This incident echoes a similar occurrence last year when a video surfaced of a cow freely walking inside a clothing store in a mall in Assam’s Dhubri district. The clip showed the cow exploring the aisles as surprised staff tried to shoo it away, eventually leaving the store, perhaps to explore the rest of the mall!

