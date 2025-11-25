Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Drifts Toward Delhi: Will It Affect Air Quality?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ash cloud did reach Delhi, but was too high to impact pollution levels. The IMD said the altitude, above 10 km, meant that air in an already pollution-strained city would "not be significantly affected." The impact on Indian cities was likely to last only a few hours as the plume continued moving eastwards, according to a Hindustan Times report.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the main visible outcome would be hazy skies and a slight increase in temperature. "It began to affect Gujarat and Rajasthan from Monday evening and is likely to affect parts of Delhi-NCR by late Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday," HT quoted Mohapatra as saying.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi plunged to the 'very poor' category with the AQI reaching 362 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.