Viral Video Shows Woman With Non-Existent 'Torenza' Passport At US Airport — Fact Check Reveals This
A strange video has gone viral on social media, showing a woman arriving at JFK Airport in the United States from Tokyo. In the viral clip, the woman hands immigration officers a passport from "Torenza," a country that doesn’t exist.
In the video, it appears that a newsroom is reporting the incident, with the anchor noting that the woman claims to be from Torenza, a place that isn’t anywhere on the world map. The news report carries the viral clip, showing confused officers as the woman tries to explain her origins.
The video first appeared on TikTok, then rapidly spread to X platform.
"The passport was flawless. Biometric chips and holograms…dozens of stamps from countries that also do not exist," the news reporter can be seen commenting.
As the video went viral, online conspiracy theories have spread like wildfire. Some users claimed that the incident was proof of time travel. Others suggested that it showed someone from a parallel universe. There is also a popular theory about the incident being part of a government cover-up.
Authorities at JFK International Airport were left baffled when a woman arriving from Tokyo presented a passport issued by a nation called Torenza, a country that, according to all known records, maps, and databases, simply does not exist. pic.twitter.com/TLsxhIyHjs— Politicia (@Politicia_09) October 11, 2025
However, it turns out that the viral video is a fake one generated using artificial intelligence tools. No statement confirming the incident has been issued by JFK Airport, US Customs and Border Protection.
The "Torenza" viral video may have been made, drawing inspiration from urban legends. The incident closely mirrors the 1954 tale of the "Man from Taured," a mysterious traveler with a passport from a non-existent country who allegedly vanished from custody.
"There's always been this other fake urban legend, a myth floating around about a man from some unknown country called Taured," a comment read on the viral X post.
The story also resembles the real-life 1959 case of John Zegrus. He was a con artist who forged passports from fictional nations like "Tuarid" to deceive banks and authorities.
As the X post gained traction, many people also tagged xAI-powered Grok AI chatbot to seek clarity. "This viral story about a woman from "Torenza" arriving at an airport (variously reported as Japan or JFK) appears to be a hoax," Grok confirmed, citing that no such incidents have been shared by the US or Japanese officials.
