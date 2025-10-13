Viral Video Shows Woman With Non-Existent 'Torenza' Passport At US Airport — Fact Check Reveals This

A strange video has gone viral on social media, showing a woman arriving at JFK Airport in the United States from Tokyo. In the viral clip, the woman hands immigration officers a passport from "Torenza," a country that doesn’t exist.

In the video, it appears that a newsroom is reporting the incident, with the anchor noting that the woman claims to be from Torenza, a place that isn’t anywhere on the world map. The news report carries the viral clip, showing confused officers as the woman tries to explain her origins.

The video first appeared on TikTok, then rapidly spread to X platform.

"The passport was flawless. Biometric chips and holograms…dozens of stamps from countries that also do not exist," the news reporter can be seen commenting.

As the video went viral, online conspiracy theories have spread like wildfire. Some users claimed that the incident was proof of time travel. Others suggested that it showed someone from a parallel universe. There is also a popular theory about the incident being part of a government cover-up.