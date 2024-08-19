NDTV ProfitTrendingViral Video Of Flower Seller Giving In To Son's Demand For iPhone After He Went On Hunger Strike Sparks Anger
Viral Video Of Flower Seller Giving In To Son's Demand For iPhone After He Went On Hunger Strike Sparks Anger

"Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line. This is harsh but no parent deserves children like him," the post read.

19 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X/<a href="https://x.com/Incognito_qfs">@Incognito_qfs</a></p></div>
Source: X/@Incognito_qfs

A video of a flower seller who gave in to her son's demand for an iPhone after he went on a hunger strike has gone viral on the internet, sparking a flurry of comments from netizens.

Platform X user Incognito shared the video of the mother and son at the store buying the expensive gadget. The mother is heard saying the boy went on a three-day hunger strike to press for his demand. The mother, who sells flowers outside a temple for a living, finally relented.

The post has garnered more than 680K views and over 800 comments. Here is how netizens reacted to the incident.

"Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed," a user commented.

"Sorry aunty. Tomo that jobless will ask for a sports bike u'll sell ur land n get it Then he will do stunts with the bike and break himself. What will u sell to get him treated? 4 din nahi khata toh mar nahi jata ..," voiced another Platform X user.

"Now he will contribute to the reel economy as no one is interested in real economy," a user added.

"Root cause of unemployment is such mindset. Needs a proper pasting," a user said.

