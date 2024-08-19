Viral Video Of Flower Seller Giving In To Son's Demand For iPhone After He Went On Hunger Strike Sparks Anger

A video of a flower seller who gave in to her son's demand for an iPhone after he went on a hunger strike has gone viral on the internet, sparking a flurry of comments from netizens.

Platform X user Incognito shared the video of the mother and son at the store buying the expensive gadget. The mother is heard saying the boy went on a three-day hunger strike to press for his demand. The mother, who sells flowers outside a temple for a living, finally relented.

"Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line. This is harsh but no parent deserves children like him," the post read.