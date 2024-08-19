Viral Video Of Flower Seller Giving In To Son's Demand For iPhone After He Went On Hunger Strike Sparks Anger
"Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line. This is harsh but no parent deserves children like him," the post read.
A video of a flower seller who gave in to her son's demand for an iPhone after he went on a hunger strike has gone viral on the internet, sparking a flurry of comments from netizens.
Platform X user Incognito shared the video of the mother and son at the store buying the expensive gadget. The mother is heard saying the boy went on a three-day hunger strike to press for his demand. The mother, who sells flowers outside a temple for a living, finally relented.
This nithalla boy stopped eating food and was demanding iPhone from her mother.
His mother finally relented and gave him money to buy iPhone. She sells flowers outside a mandir.
Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line.
The post has garnered more than 680K views and over 800 comments. Here is how netizens reacted to the incident.
"Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed," a user commented.
"Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed," a user commented.
"Sorry aunty. Tomo that jobless will ask for a sports bike u'll sell ur land n get it Then he will do stunts with the bike and break himself. What will u sell to get him treated? 4 din nahi khata toh mar nahi jata ..," voiced another Platform X user.
Sorry aunty..— Ragini ð®ð³ (@Ragini_Singhdeo) August 18, 2024
Tomo that jobless will ask for a sports bike u ll sell ur land n get it
Then he will do stunts with the bike and break himself . What will u sell to get him treated ?
4 din nahi khata toh mar nahi jata ..
"Now he will contribute to the reel economy as no one is interested in real economy," a user added.
"Now he will contribute to the reel economy as no one is interested in real economy," a user added.
"Root cause of unemployment is such mindset. Needs a proper pasting," a user said.
"Root cause of unemployment is such mindset. Needs a proper pasting," a user said.
Needs a proper pasting.
Tbh, if I were in the place of that reel maker, I would have asked him to work at that shop for 2 years and then offer 2 iphones at the end; he needs lesson on responsibilty. All shops could stay united and dont sell without him working hard. It takes a village to raise a kid.
It takes a village to raise a kid.
A shameful moment for Indian understanding of technology as a social status.
â I feel so bad and helpless for the mother. O mother, you deserve better son.
I once told my dad buy me a motorcycle or else i ll not have food …sala motorcycle bhi gayi aur khana bhi
Children should be grateful to their parents because parents do more than their capacity for their children. How many flowers must his poor mother have sold to buy that iPhone..? Absolutely RIDICULOUS..!
Absolutely RIDICULOUS..!
Fell bad for the mother ,not a single smile,poor thing must have toiled so much for that money .