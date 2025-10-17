Viral Video: Mother Elephant Helps Struggling Calf, Moves Internet | Watch

Heartwarming videos of animals often go viral on social media platforms. The latest to steal the spotlight is a video that showcases the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. In this touching video that's taken the internet by storm, a mother elephant is seen rescuing her stranded calf from a steep slope.

The short clip, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, showcases the strong maternal bond and intelligence of these animals. Posting the video, Kaswan wrote, "That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind." The emotional clip, shared on Oct. 16, has gone viral. It has garnered more than 1.21 lakh views on X.

The video begins with a baby elephant trying to get onto the main road from a steep slope. The calf appears scared and helpless, constantly sliding as it attempts to pull itself up. Within seconds, its mother rushes to the rescue, followed by another elephant from the herd. Using their trunks and bodies, the two adult elephants gently nudge the calf, allowing it to regain balance before securely moving it onto the road.

Watch the viral video here: