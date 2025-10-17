Viral Video: Mother Elephant Helps Struggling Calf, Moves Internet | Watch
The video begins with a baby elephant trying to get onto the main road from a steep slope.
Heartwarming videos of animals often go viral on social media platforms. The latest to steal the spotlight is a video that showcases the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. In this touching video that's taken the internet by storm, a mother elephant is seen rescuing her stranded calf from a steep slope.
The short clip, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, showcases the strong maternal bond and intelligence of these animals. Posting the video, Kaswan wrote, "That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind." The emotional clip, shared on Oct. 16, has gone viral. It has garnered more than 1.21 lakh views on X.
The video begins with a baby elephant trying to get onto the main road from a steep slope. The calf appears scared and helpless, constantly sliding as it attempts to pull itself up. Within seconds, its mother rushes to the rescue, followed by another elephant from the herd. Using their trunks and bodies, the two adult elephants gently nudge the calf, allowing it to regain balance before securely moving it onto the road.
Watch the viral video here:
That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind. pic.twitter.com/uX7Uo1FnLX— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2025
The heart-touching moment has drawn many reactions online, with viewers praising the strong bond between the mother elephant and the calf. Comments poured in, with one user expressing, "They really look after their babies! Just lovely!" Another added, "Nothing like a mother's love. They are such amazing creatures." Another user commented, “That's because elephants won’t let each other down. If someone is struggling, they go to help them.”
"The little one tucks itself right underneath the adult elephant as soon as they are on the road. It’s so cute," read a comment. Another wrote, "Such pure love in the wild—nature's best lesson in patience and protection!" Many users also dropped heart emojis in the comment section to express their love.
This is not the first time that these gentle giants have captured the internet's attention. Earlier, another video of an elephant named Raja became a viral sensation for acting as a self-appointed "food tax" collector on the Buttala-Kataragama road in Sri Lanka.
The 40-year-old elephant was seen stopping vehicles and using his trunk to request food from drivers and passengers in the viral video. This behaviour, which is believed to have started as a search for food, has now evolved into a known tradition.