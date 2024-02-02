Viral Video: Close Shave For 'Careless' Tourists Who Got Off Car To Take Pics In Forest

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday when Savad and his family were en route to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The video, posted on the Instagram handle "wayanadgram," has ignited a discussion on the need for stricter safety measures in forest areas to protect both wildlife and tourists.

Social media users expressed concern and lashed out at the two men for leaving their vehicle in a forest region. One user pointed to the lack common sense. Others sarcastically commented on the perilous journey, with one saying, "A journey to heaven via Muthanga..." and another suggesting consequences for those who disregard safety protocols, stating, "Should have been kicked to death. Wayanad people are in this situation because of useless fellows like him."

This is not an isolated incident, though. Last year, a similar video surfaced showing an elephant chasing tourists who were on a safari. Fortunately, a well-trained driver ensured the tourists were safe.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, many are calling for increased awareness and adherence to guidelines when exploring forested areas, emphasising the responsibility of maintaining a safe environment for both wildlife and tourists.