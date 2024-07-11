"A recent social media post by Indian-origin woman Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi has ignited a debate about the quality of life in India compared to the United States. Sharing her experience of living in both countries, Sodhi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share her views, which have since gone viral.In her post, Sodhi recounted how her initial understanding of luxury in India was shaped by the availability of affordable domestic help and the convenience of home-delivered groceries. However, her perspective shifted dramatically after spending time in the US, where she identified clean air, reliable electricity, plentiful water, greenery, and well-maintained roads as the true indicators of a high quality of life.'Day 11 today in the US and here's a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody's opinion triggers you, that's a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy,' Sodhi began her post.'So the thought is - I've always felt how luxurious life in India can be with quick food deliveries, 10min grocery delivery, affordable household help. I literally survive on grocery deliveries lol. But REAL quality of life is actually stuff that's super basic. It's clean air, ongoing electricity, availability of water, plenty of greenery, good roads,' Sodhi continued.She emphasised that in a country with clean air and safe public spaces, the need for quick delivery services diminishes, allowing people to comfortably shop in person.'And the real luxury is central air conditioning instead of dying in 45C without any electricity on some days, freedom to wear what you want to be comfortable instead of men ogling at you. Because things that have made me happy in the past few days apart from family time, are morning walks, good air, green pastures, seeing sunrise and sunset, sound of birds instead of honking,' she elaborated.Sodhi concluded her post by reflecting on her changing definition of quality of life and luxury. 'Perhaps it's my definition of quality of life and luxury that has changed. I don't know if I'll ever attain any of the above. But it's definitely a thought in my head.'.Sodhi's post has garnered over seven lakh views and 5,000 likes, prompting a variety of reactions from Netizens..One user wrote, 'Really depends from person to person and how you define the quality of life. Having lived in Bangalore and also getting a taste of life abroad, and talking to people who live abroad, things are not as rosy as it seems on the paper.'.Another user agreed emphatically: 'In total agreement with you....luxury lies is most basic things. However I feel we as citizens are more at fault here than the government. We lack civic sense...we can decide to not honk but don't , we can decide to maintain hygiene but don't. We are the problem at many levels🙁'.'Somethings are good in India. That's it only some things rest all be it any process its a mess food, pollution, roads, taxes, and medical care. US also has few bumps like expensive healthcare and taxes but human dignity is paramount there so India will always be wishful thinking' wrote another."