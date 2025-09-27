Viral Appeal: UP Influencer Mahi Singh Seeks 'Rs 1-2 Donations' To Buy iPhone 17 Pro Max

An influencer from Uttar Pradesh, Mahi Singh, has started a viral social media campaign, appealing to her followers for small donations — just Rs 1 or Rs 2 — to help her buy the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The request, made via a video and an attached QR code, quickly gained traction, stirring widespread discussion across platforms like Instagram and X.

Mahi Singh, a digital creator and self-styled ‘Beauty Queen’ from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh, candidly explained her plight in the video, stating that her father refused to buy the high-end smartphone for her. She explained that although her father had given her an iPhone 16 only a few months earlier, he had declined her request for the upgraded model.

Singh is seen saying, "17 Pro abhi launch hua hai, iska colour bhi mujhe bohot pasand hai. Abhi 3 mahine pehle papa ne lekar diya tha, 16 hai. Aur ye phone humko lena hai 21 October ko hamara birthday hai lekin papa mujhe ye phone nahi dila rahe. (The 17 Pro has just been launched and I really likes its colour. Three months ago, my father bought and gave me the iPhone. 16. I now wants to get this new phone for my birthday on Oct. 21, but my father is not buying it for me)".