Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' Faces Flak For AI Use In Trailer: 5 Films Caught In AI Controversies

The use of artificial intelligence in movies continues to be a subject of intense debate. Just weeks after Disney CEO Bob Iger faced backlash after announcing AI-generated content would be allowed on Disney+, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' has left fans split over AI use in its trailer.

The movie, set to release on Jan. 9, triggered a controversy after fans spotted Google Gemini’s logo in its trailer. Though the trailer was reportedly updated later and the logo removed, the episode reignited discussions on the increasing use of artificial intelligence in cinema.

'Jana Nayagan', marketed as Vijay’s swang song before his entry into politics, joins a slew of films including 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Vettaiyan' that found themselves under the scanner over their use of AI.