Vijay Diwas 2023: ‘Southern Star Vijay Run 2023’ On December 16; Details Here
‘Run for Soldiers & Run with Soldiers' is the theme. The run will be flagged off at the prestigious 190-year-old Pune Race Course.
To mark the 53rd anniversary of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Southern Command will be hosting a ‘Southern Star Vijay Run 2023’ at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), Pune, on December 16.
The Southern Command headquarters is organising the 53-hour ultra run to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war. Participants are invited from all walks of life, symbolising the solidarity of soldiers and civilians towards the martyrs.
Southern Star Vijay Run 2023: Event Details
‘Run for Soldiers & Run with Soldiers' is the theme. The run will be flagged off at the prestigious 190-year-old Pune Race Course. Runners, treading the same path as horse racers, will be treated to breathtakingly scenic views.
Every registered runner will get a dry fit run T-shirt, finisher badge, breakfast, a hydration pack and medical support. It is also a unique opportunity to run alongside soldiers.
Southern Star Vijay Run 2023: Registration Details
Here are some things to keep in mind before registering for the Southern Star Vijay Run 2023:
Distance & Age Category
53 Hours Ultra Run - Professional runners. Includes solo & relay (2/3/4).
12.5 km run - Open category for male & female runners (18 years & above)
6 km run - Special category for Armed Forces veterans
5 km run - Open for male & female runners, including students
Prizes: Cash prizes for 12.5 km and 5 km categories & medals for various other categories.
Registration: The run is open to all civilians. Registrations can be done on . The registration fee is Rs 100.
Last Date: The last date to register is December 13 for the 53-hour ultra run and December 15 for the 12.5 km, 6 km and 5 km categories.
Southern Star Vijay Run 2023: Race Day Details
Race Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Reporting time: 5.30 am
Venue: Pune Race Course, Race Course Jogging Track Vikramaditya Marg, Camp, Pune, 411001
Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Fq92ed9YzfptZeMR8
Parking on Race Day: Parking is available inside the Race Course only until 6 am. No vehicles will be allowed after that. It is a 10-minute walk from the parking area to the venue, so runners are requested to plan their schedule accordingly.
Post the run, there will be an aerobics show, bhangra, performance by the Army band etc.