Vijay Diwas 2023: ‘Southern Star Vijay Run 2023’ On December 16; Details Here

To mark the 53rd anniversary of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Southern Command will be hosting a ‘Southern Star Vijay Run 2023’ at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), Pune, on December 16.

The Southern Command headquarters is organising the 53-hour ultra run to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war. Participants are invited from all walks of life, symbolising the solidarity of soldiers and civilians towards the martyrs.