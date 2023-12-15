Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And Quotes

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between India‘s forces and Pakistan that occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan from 3 December 1971 to 16 December 1971.

The war began with Operation Chengiz Khan's preemptive aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations, which led to the commencement of hostilities with Pakistan and Indian entry into the war for independence in East Pakistan on the side of Bengali nationalist forces.

Lasting just 13 days, it is one of the shortest wars in history and it resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh.