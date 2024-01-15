Video: Passenger Hits IndiGo Pilot At Delhi Airport Over Flight Delay; Case Filed
In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.
A video of a passenger hitting an IngiGo pilot when he was announcing a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport went viral on social media on Monday.
According to a PTI report, the incident took place on Sunday evening. "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action," a Delhi Police officer told the news agency.
A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024
According to a NDTV report, the incident took place on the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa.
The initial departure time was 7:40 am which was then rescheduled to 2:30 pm. The passenger who assaulted the IndiGo captain inside the aircraft has been identified as Sahil Kataria.
The aviation security agency has started an investigation regarding the viral video in which a passenger punched the pilot when an IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa was delayed due to fog. The passenger hit the pilot while the pilot was announcing flight delays yesterdayâ¦— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024
On Sunday, IndiGo in a post on X at 6.17 am, posted, "Due to prevailing weather challenges in Northern India, our flight schedules may experience interruptions! Your patience is much appreciated."
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to prevailing weather challenges in Northern India, our flight schedules may experience interruptions! For real-time updates, swing by https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA. Your patience is much appreciated.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 14, 2024
Netizens are shocked by the unruly incident. Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a X post said, "Road rage is coming to aircrafts. I am sure, we all understand crew is guided by ATC and doesn’t delay a flight on their own. This is completely unacceptable! We must respect and honour who standby and give us services in any hour and weather."
Flights Diverted As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations
A total of 10 flights were diverted, nearly 100 delayed, and some cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, as low visibility due to dense fog conditions disrupted operations. An official said a total of 10 flights, including 2 international flights, were diverted to Jaipur between 4.30 am and 12 noon.
Nearly 100 flights, including overseas services, were delayed, and some of the flights cancelled due to the bad weather, the official said.
(With PTI inputs)