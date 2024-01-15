NDTV ProfitTrendingVideo: Passenger Hits IndiGo Pilot At Delhi Airport Over Flight Delay; Case Filed
ADVERTISEMENT

Video: Passenger Hits IndiGo Pilot At Delhi Airport Over Flight Delay; Case Filed

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

15 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IndiGo plane on tarmac. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An IndiGo plane on tarmac. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

A video of a passenger hitting an IngiGo pilot when he was announcing a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport went viral on social media on Monday.

According to a PTI report, the incident took place on Sunday evening. "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action," a Delhi Police officer told the news agency.

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

According to a NDTV report, the incident took place on the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa.

The initial departure time was 7:40 am which was then rescheduled to 2:30 pm. The passenger who assaulted the IndiGo captain inside the aircraft has been identified as Sahil Kataria.

On Sunday, IndiGo in a post on X at 6.17 am, posted, "Due to prevailing weather challenges in Northern India, our flight schedules may experience interruptions! Your patience is much appreciated."

Netizens are shocked by the unruly incident. Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a X post said, "Road rage is coming to aircrafts. I am sure, we all understand crew is guided by ATC and doesn’t delay a flight on their own. This is completely unacceptable! We must respect and honour who standby and give us services in any hour and weather."

Flights Diverted As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations

A total of 10 flights were diverted, nearly 100 delayed, and some cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, as low visibility due to dense fog conditions disrupted operations. An official said a total of 10 flights, including 2 international flights, were diverted to Jaipur between 4.30 am and 12 noon.

Nearly 100 flights, including overseas services, were delayed, and some of the flights cancelled due to the bad weather, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT