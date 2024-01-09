Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: All-Veg Menu, 'Vibrant Bharat Thali' For Delegates And More

PM Modi will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at around 9:45 AM on Wednesday.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a PMO statement said.

The Tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

At around 3 PM on Tuesday, PM Modi will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world-class state-of-the-art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

(With PTI inputs)