'Vibe Coding' Named Word Of The Year By Collins Dictionary: What Does It Mean?

Collins Dictionary is suggesting users try “vibe coding” if they are interested in creating a computer programme, but don’t know where to start.

The pioneering dictionary publisher announced on Thursday that “vibe coding” is its word of the year. The viral term, made up of two words, is linked to the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

‘Vibe coding’ means creating an app or website by describing it to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot instead of writing the code yourself.

The phrase was coined in February by OpenAI Co-Founder Andrej Karpathy. It shows how AI can let programmers “forget the code even exists” and “go with the vibes” when making programs, Collins Dictionary mentioned in its blog post.

“Vibe coding” was one of 10 words on a shortlist. These words were chosen to show the mood, language and ideas that shaped 2025.

With the presence of so many AI chatbot tools, users can simply instruct them with prompts like: “make me a program that schedules my weekly meals”.