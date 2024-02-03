Valentine’s Week 2024 List: Rose Day To Valentine’s Day, Here Are The Dates
Valentine’s Week is a special week for all those who are looking forward to express their love for their partners and celebrate their bond.
The month that celebrates romance, love, and affection is here. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the entire week leading up to it has special days.
Valentine Week 2024 Full List Of Days
Here is a list of the days that make up the love week :
Day 1: February 7, Rose Day
Day 2: February 8, Propose Day
Day 3: February 9, Chocolate Day
Day 4: February 10, Teddy Day
Day 5: February 11, Promise Day
Day 6: February 12, Hug Day
Day 7: February 13, Kiss Day
Day 8: February 14, Valentine’s Day
Get to know more about each of these days so you can be ready with gifts and gestures of love for that special someone in your life.
Rose Day
Valentine’s Week begins with this day when people gift roses to their partner or loved ones to express their love. Rose is a timeless symbol of love and exchanging roses is one way to express one's feelings to their partner. A white rose indicates peace or purity, a yellow rose is a sign of friendship, and a red rose signifies love.
Propose Day
Make the most of this day and express your love or propose to a partner or crush. This day is more about confessing and sharing feelings with loved ones. On this day, couples go for romantic outings and dinner dates and plan romantic proposals for their partners.
Chololate Day
This is the third day of the week where partners gift each other different kinds of chocolates to add a dash of sweetness to their relationship. Partners send chocolate boxes and bouquets. A few couples believe that each chocolate holds a different meaning while others share their favourite chocolates.
Teddy Day
A teddy bear is said to be a symbol of love and hence this day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. Couples gift teddy bears to each other as proof of their love and affection.
Promise Day
On this day, couples commit to support and stay together with each other. This day is a seal of commitment between two individuals. It is a promise that the two of them will be there for each other through thick and thin.
Hug Day
Several theories support that a hug can reduces stress and lift your spirits. Alongside this scientific belief, this day is a part of Valentine’s Week. A warm tight hug from a loved one can be significant on hug day during Valentine’s Week.
Kiss Day
A kiss is not only an expression of intimacy but also expresses commitment and love. Couples seal their Valentine’s Week with a dedicated Kiss Day to show their commitment towards their relationship. This pure expression holds a lot of significance for partners in their bond.
Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day: Couples plan romantic getaways, dinners, and outings for Valentine’s Day. They go on trips or plan an activity together to spend quality time with their partners. Partners present each other with gifts and surprises to make the day special and express their love.
