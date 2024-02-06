Valentine Week Full List 2024: Here Are The 7 Important Days Marking The Celebration Of Love

The week leading up to Valentine's Day is marked by a series of celebrations. Here are popular days celebrated:

Rose Day (February 7): The week begins with Rose Day, where individuals express their love and admiration by gifting roses to their loved ones.

Propose Day (February 8): On this day, people propose to their partners or confess their feelings to someone they admire.

Chocolate Day (February 9): This day is dedicated to celebrating love and affection through the exchange of chocolates.

Teddy Day (February 10): Teddy bears are exchanged on this day to symbolise the warmth and comfort of a relationship. The act of giving a teddy bear represents the desire to hold and cherish one's partner.

Promise Day (February 11): On Promise Day, couples make commitments and promises to each other, solidifying their bond and trust in the relationship. This can involve making vows of loyalty, love, and support through thick and thin.

Hug Day (February 12): Hug Day encourages couples to share hugs. Hugging is known to have numerous psychological and physiological benefits, such as reducing stress and promoting feelings of trust and safety.

Kiss Day (February 13): The day before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day, where couples express their love and affection through a simple yet powerful act: a kiss.