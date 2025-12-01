US VA Disability Payments To Rise 2.8% In 2026: Expected Benefits, New Rates And More
The VA benefits program supports more than 6.5 million former service members across the country.
Veterans receiving disability compensation in the United States will see a 2.8% increase in their payments in 2026 due to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which will be officially enacted on Dec. 1, 2025.
The recipients will also see a marginal change in this month’s payment schedule. Veterans usually receive disability compensation on the last day of each month. However, as Nov. 30 was a Sunday, payments will not arrive until Monday, Dec. 1, according to a Newsweek report.
Veterans should expect the funds to be deposited into their bank accounts by Dec. 1 early hours. The VA benefits program supports more than 6.5 million former service members in the United States. These benefits include monthly tax-free disability payments, health care, education support, housing assistance and burial benefits.
Veterans who rely on these monthly payments for essential expenses are advised to plan accordingly.
How Much Will VA Benefits Increase In December?
VA disability compensation will increase following the 2026 COLA update, which takes effect on December 1. The confirmed 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment will raise monthly payments for eligible veterans beginning in the new year.
“VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits,” a United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) spokesperson was quoted as saying by Newsweek.
Here’s How Much Pay Increase Is Likely
Veterans will see steady increases in their monthly disability payments with the new 2026 rates. Payments for a 10% rating rise from $175.51 to $180.42. At 20%, payments move from $346.95 to $356.66. For a 30% rating payment increases from $537.42 to $552.47, while for a 40% rating, the payment rises from $774.16 to $795.84. Veterans at 50% see a change from $1,102.04 to $1,132.90.
Payments for a 60% rating rise from $1,395.93 to $1,435.02. At 70%, payments increase from $1,759.19 to $1,808.45. For an 80% rating, payment moves from $2,044.89 to $2,102.15. Payments for veterans with a 90% rating increase from $2,297.96 to $2,362.3. Those rated 100% will see their payments rise from $3,831.3 to $3,938.58.
The Department of Veterans Affairs assigns disability ratings from zero to 100% in ten-point steps. Higher ratings reflect more serious conditions and result in larger monthly benefits. Each rating is determined through a review of medical history, service treatment records and any relevant private medical reports.