US VA Disability Payments To Rise 2.8% In 2026: Expected Benefits, New Rates And More

Veterans receiving disability compensation in the United States will see a 2.8% increase in their payments in 2026 due to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which will be officially enacted on Dec. 1, 2025.

The recipients will also see a marginal change in this month’s payment schedule. Veterans usually receive disability compensation on the last day of each month. However, as Nov. 30 was a Sunday, payments will not arrive until Monday, Dec. 1, according to a Newsweek report.

Veterans should expect the funds to be deposited into their bank accounts by Dec. 1 early hours. The VA benefits program supports more than 6.5 million former service members in the United States. These benefits include monthly tax-free disability payments, health care, education support, housing assistance and burial benefits.

Veterans who rely on these monthly payments for essential expenses are advised to plan accordingly.