UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result Declared: Steps To Check

The Main exam was conducted on June 29, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 5,512 vacancies.

09 Oct 2025, 02:42 PM IST i
UPSSSC has declared the results of the Junior Assistant and other posts Main exam. (Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has declared the results of the Junior Assistant and other posts Main exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

“Candidates will be selected for the next stage of the selection process based on the written examination (main) score for the posts advertised under Advertisement No. 08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07,” stated the UPSSSC official notification.

The UPSSSC JA result link will be available on the official portal till October 28.

To get the PDF scorecard for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Mains, applicants must input their registration number and date of birth as their login credentials. 

Steps To Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result:

  1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab

  3. Click on the Junior Assistant result link

  4. Login using Candidate Registration Number, date of birth, gender and Verification Code.

  5. Click on Check Result

  6. The result PDF will appear on screen

  7. Take a printout for future reference

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Mains scorecard for 2025 will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/fail status, rank, and other relevant information.

