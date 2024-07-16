"UPSC aspirant Rishabh Tiwari recently took to X to share his frustration with his search for a decent affordable accommodation in Delhi. Tiwari's post, in which he has shared a picture of a cramped, zero-ventilation room in the basement of a house, led to a flurry of reactions and advise. 'This is a premium quality Rs 10,000/month room in Old Rajendra Nagar as per the broker, somebody please help me find a room,' the caption to the picture read..He added that he had not yet booked the room, and sought suggestions from netizens. 'I haven't booked this room as it will be suffocating so if anyone has a good room in the same 10K budget near ORN or Patel Nagar then feel free to help me,' the post stated..A user reverted to his post stating, 'That's insane … the owners must be witches … there is no #window to that room.'Elaborating on the room, he said, 'It's a basement, if you will see the other rooms you will get paranoid, and best part is that he was acting like he is doing a favour to me.'.Another user said, 'Just imagine waking up and watching those photos.'.Some Netizens said Rajendra Nagar was expensive and rentals were inflated and suggested expanding his search to locations that were two to three metro stations away where he could rent a 2-BHK for Rs 10,000..Tiwari explained he was new to Delhi, and hence, seeking help..Here’s how several other X users reverted to his post:"