'UPI Helped My Wife Get Her Phone Back', Claims Redditor, Social Media Thinks Otherwise
In a heartwarming incident that showed the power of digital payments and honesty, an auto rickshaw driver returned a lost mobile phone to its owner using a clever and unprecedented method. The incident occurred when a Reddit user and his wife were out shopping in a battery rickshaw. After alighting from the auto, while the man was paying the driver via UPI after scanning the QR, his wife unknowingly dropped her phone in the rickshaw.
In a post on Reddit, the user Nabeel wrote, "After sometime my wife figured out that her phone was missing. This phone of hers didn't had a SIM installed yet so I couldnt even call on that number. At first we thought someone might have stolen it, but later also realised that she might have dropped the phone on the rickshaw. But, how was I suppose to contact him because as I tried to check the payment details, I could only find the UPI ID and not his contact details. We finally came to terms with the fact that her phone is gone [sic]."
However, fate intervened when the driver found the phone and sent a Re 1 payment to the owner's bank account with a message containing his contact number. The owner received the payment and immediately called the driver, who promptly returned the phone to its relieved owners.
"After some time as we were getting back home, I received an SMS, 1 Re credited to my Bank Account. Guess what? It was the same Auto Rickshaw guy who was trying to contact me. He even left a message, "plz call (his contact number)" with the payment - I couldn't believe my eyes. I immediately called him and he was waiting for my call. He asked me to stay wherever I was, came and gave the mobile phone to us. I couldn't thank him enough but rewarded him with some cash [sic]," wrote the Reddit user.
The user concluded saying, "It was 'UPI' that brought my wife's phone back or else there was no way he could have communicated with me, if I had paid him in cash and not UPI [sic]."
Social Media Praises Rickshaw Driver
Even though it was UPI that helped the rickshaw driver to contact the user, social media showered praises on the honest man. Parakite wrote, "That honest auto rickshaw driver is the hero of the story, even more than UPI." Accurate_AD echoed the same sentiment saying, "It's not the UPI bro, it's the driver's righteousness."
User fdsn asked the user to name and share photo of the auto driver because he "deserves all the praise for being a beacon of trust in this low trust society", the original poster (OP) informed him saying, "I missed taking his photo, but I do have his contact number. Also, I wasn't sure if I should share his personal details on a public forum. But, he deserves all this praise and more [sic]."