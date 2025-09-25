'UPI Helped My Wife Get Her Phone Back', Claims Redditor, Social Media Thinks Otherwise

However, fate intervened when the driver found the phone and sent a Re 1 payment to the owner's bank account with a message containing his contact number. The owner received the payment and immediately called the driver, who promptly returned the phone to its relieved owners.

"After some time as we were getting back home, I received an SMS, 1 Re credited to my Bank Account. Guess what? It was the same Auto Rickshaw guy who was trying to contact me. He even left a message, "plz call (his contact number)" with the payment - I couldn't believe my eyes. I immediately called him and he was waiting for my call. He asked me to stay wherever I was, came and gave the mobile phone to us. I couldn't thank him enough but rewarded him with some cash [sic]," wrote the Reddit user.

The user concluded saying, "It was 'UPI' that brought my wife's phone back or else there was no way he could have communicated with me, if I had paid him in cash and not UPI [sic]."