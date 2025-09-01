Upcoming Bank Holidays In September 2025; Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days This Month
Due to the regional festivals, several states will observe public holidays in September.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in various states and Union Territories will be closed for a total of 15 days in September. This also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are part of the regular monthly holidays mandated by the RBI.
"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI states on its website. All banks also remain closed on Sundays.
During this time, banking services, including deposits and withdrawals, will be affected. Customers should plan branch visits according to their bank's regional holiday calendar.
However, customers should note that online banking will still be available, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, net banking, ATM and other facilities. Customers are advised to plan their transactions and call their local branches before planning any visits. This will help to avoid any last-minute issues.
Full List Of Bank Holidays In September 2025
image: rbi.org.in
September 3, Wednesday – Karma Puja holiday in Jharkhand, banks in Ranchi will remain closed.
September 4, Thursday – First Onam holiday in Kerala, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed.
September 5, Friday – Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad holiday in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand and Telangana. Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will remain closed.
September 6, Saturday – Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra in Sikkim, Chhattisgarh. Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar will remain closed.
September 12, Friday – Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Jammu-Kashmir. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed.
September 13, Saturday: Second Saturday holiday for all banks.
September 22, Monday – Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan, banks in Jaipur to remain closed.
September 23, Tuesday – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu-Kashmir, banks in Jammu and Srinagar to remain closed.
September 27, Saturday: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks.
September 29, Monday – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal. Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to remain closed.
September 30, Tuesday – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to remain closed.
September 7, 14, 21, 28: Holidays for banks across India due to Sundays.