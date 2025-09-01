Upcoming Bank Holidays In September 2025; Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days This Month

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in various states and Union Territories will be closed for a total of 15 days in September. This also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are part of the regular monthly holidays mandated by the RBI.

"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI states on its website. All banks also remain closed on Sundays.

During this time, banking services, including deposits and withdrawals, will be affected. Customers should plan branch visits according to their bank's regional holiday calendar.

However, customers should note that online banking will still be available, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, net banking, ATM and other facilities. Customers are advised to plan their transactions and call their local branches before planning any visits. This will help to avoid any last-minute issues.