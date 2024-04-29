UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Down Trolls Who Mocked Her | WATCH
Prachi Nigam has scored 591 out of 600 in her Class 10 exams. Her future academic goal is to crack the IIT-JEE and pursue engineering.
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, who faced criticism on social media for her facial hair, has given a fitting reply to the trolls.
In an interview with NDTV, she expressed appreciation for those who congratulated her on her achievements and mentioned that people’s opinions do not bother her and several people in the past have been trolled for their appearances despite their intelligence.
"When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matter, not my facial hair," Prachi Nigam said.
She mentioned that even Chanakya was trolled for his appearance, but he never focused on it. Similarly, she would concentrate on her studies and ignore the trolls.
Prachi has scored 591 out of 600 in her Class 10 exams. An HT report stated her future academic goal was to crack the IIT-JEE and pursue engineering.
Soon after the results were declared, several lauded Prachi for her stellar academic performance. However, she also started being trolled for her appearance.
According to an NDTV report, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had spoken to Prachi and congratulated her and encouraged her to focus on academics and achieve her dreams.