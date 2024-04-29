UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Down Trolls Who Mocked Her | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, who faced criticism on social media for her facial hair, has given a fitting reply to the trolls.

In an interview with NDTV, she expressed appreciation for those who congratulated her on her achievements and mentioned that people’s opinions do not bother her and several people in the past have been trolled for their appearances despite their intelligence.

"When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matter, not my facial hair," Prachi Nigam said.

She mentioned that even Chanakya was trolled for his appearance, but he never focused on it. Similarly, she would concentrate on her studies and ignore the trolls.