Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

On December 12, 2012, the United Nations unanimously endorsed a historic resolution urging all countries to work towards UHC as an essential priority for international development.

On December 12, 2017, the UN proclaimed December 12 as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day). This day serves as a reminder to governments, leaders, policy-makers and all stakeholders that health is a fundamental right and concerted action is needed to create equitable healthcare systems.