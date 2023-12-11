UNICEF Foundation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
The original mission of UNICEF was to provide emergency food and healthcare to children in war-torn countries.
The Second World War adversely affected several countries, ruining economies, and wrecking lives. It was in these tough circumstances that the United Nations General Assembly initiated the responsibility of nurturing and protecting the lives of vulnerable children around the globe.
This initiative led to the inception of an emergency fund, and an individual entity called UNICEF was established on December 11, 1946. UNICEF officially became a part of the United Nations system in 1953.
Earlier, UNICEF was referred to as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, but it was later shortened to United Nations Children’s Fund. It continues to retain its original acronym, though.
UNICEF Foundation Day 2023: Date
December 11 is observed as UNICEF day across the world to celebrate the organisation’s achievements, reaffirm its commitment to children across the world and raise awareness about the myriad challenges that children face globally.
UNICEF Foundation Day 2023: Mission
With a presence in over 190 countries and territories, UNICEF strives to reach children in even the most remote and challenging environments. The organisation has played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of millions of children, providing them with essential resources and opportunities.
UNICEF Foundation Day 2023: Significance
Headquartered in New York, UNICEF’s primary goal is to ensure every child’s right to survival, development, protection and participation. For 77 years, it has been a driving force in securing every aspect of a child's development from education, food, health, to sanitisation and safety.
UNICEF is one of the world’s largest providers of vaccines, besides providing HIV prevention and treatment for mothers and babies and supporting the protection of children and adolescents from violence and exploitation. Whenever there is a humanitarian emergency, UNICEF swings into action, bringing life-saving help and hope to children and families.