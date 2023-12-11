UNICEF Foundation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

The Second World War adversely affected several countries, ruining economies, and wrecking lives. It was in these tough circumstances that the United Nations General Assembly initiated the responsibility of nurturing and protecting the lives of vulnerable children around the globe.

This initiative led to the inception of an emergency fund, and an individual entity called UNICEF was established on December 11, 1946. UNICEF officially became a part of the United Nations system in 1953.

Earlier, UNICEF was referred to as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, but it was later shortened to United Nations Children’s Fund. It continues to retain its original acronym, though.