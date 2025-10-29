‘Ultra Clear Day In Mumbai’: Photos Of Taj Palace Hotel Taken From 22 KM Away Leave Internet Awestruck
In a post on X, Radhik shared that he captured the image from his balcony and it still came out with astonishing clarity.
Mumbai witnessed a rare sight this week as unusually clear skies offered breathtaking views across the city. This comes as a depression over the Arabian Sea has resulted in continuous rainfall in the region, leading to reduced pollution and clearing of the usual haze.
Many Mumbaikars took to social media to share stunning photos of the city’s unusually clear skies. Among them, a post made by photographer Joseph Radhik has caught the attention of netizens, in which he was able to capture the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Tower from a distance of nearly 22 kilometres.
“Today was an ultra clear day in Mumbai, and today I learned I can see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower from my balcony – it’s 22 kms away in a straight line,” read the X post.
He also shared photos of the distant view taken at 1x, 6x and 40x zoom using his phone camera.
His post quickly went viral, leaving many users amused by the rare sight.
Today was an ultra clear day in Mumbai, and today I learned I can see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower from my balcony - it's 22kms away in a straight line. ðµâð«— Joe (@josephradhik) October 27, 2025
Oh, and it helps to have a camera phone that can see that far also. Photos at 1x, 6x, 40x!
Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/NvPec7hgZs
“I can’t imagine my iPhone giving that kind of result, this is an amazing pic,” a user commented, praising Radhik’s shots captured on an Oppo phone.
Others also echoed similar sentiments, as they expressed a desire for similar clear skies all year long.
Some weather enthusiasts were quick to point out that such a sight is common whenever there is an active weather system like low pressure in the Arabian Sea.
“Nothing unbelievable. Every year, it is common for visibility to increase to 50-60km when you have an active weather system like low pressure in the Arabian Sea and monsoon system synoptic conditions between May and November. And social media always gets flooded,” read a comment.
Radhik’s image also showed cranes, suggesting that the ongoing construction could soon block the clear view of the iconic hotel. Another user advised the photographer to make the most of the view, which is likely to be obstructed in the next few months.
“Great, clear view. But from the pic, it appears that you may be lucky to have an unobstructed view only for the next few months,” commented the user.