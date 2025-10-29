‘Ultra Clear Day In Mumbai’: Photos Of Taj Palace Hotel Taken From 22 KM Away Leave Internet Awestruck

Mumbai witnessed a rare sight this week as unusually clear skies offered breathtaking views across the city. This comes as a depression over the Arabian Sea has resulted in continuous rainfall in the region, leading to reduced pollution and clearing of the usual haze.

Many Mumbaikars took to social media to share stunning photos of the city’s unusually clear skies. Among them, a post made by photographer Joseph Radhik has caught the attention of netizens, in which he was able to capture the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Tower from a distance of nearly 22 kilometres.

In a post on X, Radhik shared that he captured the image from his balcony and it still came out with astonishing clarity.

“Today was an ultra clear day in Mumbai, and today I learned I can see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower from my balcony – it’s 22 kms away in a straight line,” read the X post.

He also shared photos of the distant view taken at 1x, 6x and 40x zoom using his phone camera.

His post quickly went viral, leaving many users amused by the rare sight.