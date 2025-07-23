UK Work Visa 2025: Check Deadline, Eligibility And How To Apply Under India Young Professionals Scheme
The ongoing application process is the second phase of the India Young Professionals Scheme, which will remain open until July 24.
The United Kingdom is inviting visa applications from Indian youth under the ‘India Young Professionals Scheme’. It is a special visa designed for Indians aged between 18 and 30. This visa allows eligible Indian citizens to live, work, or study in the UK for up to two years, as per the details shared by the British High Commission on its social media handles.
“This special visa is open for Indian graduates aged between 18 and 30 and offers a unique chance to live, work or study in the UK for up to two years. The best part? It's completely free to enter,” the Commission said.
The ongoing application process is the second phase of the scheme, which will remain open until July 24. Entry into the ballot is completely free and successful applicants will be selected at random. Following that, they will be invited to apply for a YPS visa.
The ballot will remain open until 1:30 p.m. IST on 24 July. The eligible candidates are allowed to participate in this ballot at any time while it remains open.
Eligibility
To be eligible for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa, the candidates need to fulfil the following criteria:
An Indian citizen aged 18 and 30 years
At least 18 years old on the date of travel to the UK
Should have an education qualification of bachelor’s degree level or above.
The candidate should have £2,530 (around Rs 2.96 lakh) in savings.
Should not have any dependent children under the age of 18.
The candidates need to first apply and be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot before applying for the visa.
Application Process Of India Young Professionals Scheme Visa
Before applying, applicants are advised to check their eligibility. To enter, they will need to provide name, date of birth, passport details, a passport scan or photo, phone number and email address.
“Successful ballot entries will be selected at random, and results will be emailed within two weeks of the ballot closing. Entering the ballot is free, but you should only enter if you plan to apply for the visa (which costs £319) and meet all eligibility requirements, including holding a valid qualification and having sufficient funds to support yourself,” according to the details available on the UK government’s website.
In 2025, a total of 3,000 seats were allocated under the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. While most of these were filled during the February phase of admissions, the remaining spots are being offered in the final lot.
Successful candidates will have 90 days from the date of the result email to complete the next steps. These include applying online for the visa, paying the £319 application fee. They will also need to undertake the immigration health surcharge and provide biometric information (fingerprints and photo). The details of these steps will be communicated to the candidates via their email.