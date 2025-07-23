UK Work Visa 2025: Check Deadline, Eligibility And How To Apply Under India Young Professionals Scheme

The United Kingdom is inviting visa applications from Indian youth under the ‘India Young Professionals Scheme’. It is a special visa designed for Indians aged between 18 and 30. This visa allows eligible Indian citizens to live, work, or study in the UK for up to two years, as per the details shared by the British High Commission on its social media handles.

“This special visa is open for Indian graduates aged between 18 and 30 and offers a unique chance to live, work or study in the UK for up to two years. The best part? It's completely free to enter,” the Commission said.

The ongoing application process is the second phase of the scheme, which will remain open until July 24. Entry into the ballot is completely free and successful applicants will be selected at random. Following that, they will be invited to apply for a YPS visa.

The ballot will remain open until 1:30 p.m. IST on 24 July. The eligible candidates are allowed to participate in this ballot at any time while it remains open.