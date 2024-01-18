UGC NET Result 2023 Delayed Due To Technical Reasons; No Revised Date Yet
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that due to technical reasons, the results of the UGC – NET December 2023 were not declared on January 17.
As per the update, the UGC NET December 2023 results will be declared in due course on the official website - https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC has advised the candidates to visit the official websites of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates about the examination. They can even call the NTA helpline numbers -011- 40759000/ 69227700 for any assistance.
Declaration of UGC â NET December 2023 Result: Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC â NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://t.co/RszZxzMMve pic.twitter.com/xf1cfHxoJH— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 18, 2024
UGC NET Results Delayed Again?
On January 9, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the revised date for the declaration of UGC - NET December 2023 Results and stated that the results will be declared on January 17 on the NTA official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/
Revised Date for the declaration of UGC - NET December 2023 Results. pic.twitter.com/zS9qxz4LGn— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 9, 2024
NTA announced in the Information Bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to natural calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates and hence the results were also delayed.
The NTA conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities nationwide for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023.
Provisional Answer Key(s) for Archaeology subject
Meanwhile, the Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with recorded responses are available on the website for candidates of archaeology subject to challenge. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same without paying any fee.
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.
About NTA
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.
The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.